What to do if you forget your iPhone passcode? iOS 17 can reset passwords within 72 hours

For some reason or situation, users will change the iPhone password, but it is inevitable that they will encounter the situation of “forgot iPhone password”, and even enter the wrong password many times, resulting in the phone being locked for a long time.

In the iOS 17 operating system, a new function has been added for changing the iPhone password. If you forget the new password, you can use the old password to reset it within 72 hours.

Foreign media “MacRumors” reported that when the user forgets the iPhone unlock password, a “Forgot Password” option will be added at the bottom of the screen, and after clicking, the old password can be entered to change it again. It should be noted that this function of changing the password is only valid “within 72 hours after changing the new password”.

At present, Apple has released the developer beta version of iOS 17, and the official version is expected to be released together with the iPhone 15 series in September 2023.

