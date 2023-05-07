Home » What to do if your Mac won’t open PDFs? Some possible solutions
What to do if your Mac won’t open PDFs? Some possible solutions

After explaining how to restore network connections on Mac, today we try to address a problem against which someone might hit his head: opening PDF files on Mac.

Indeed, it could happen that the your MacBook, iMac or Mac Mini won’t open PDF files for any reason, an extension often associated with important documents. What to do then?

If you double-clicked the file but didn’t get the response you were hoping for, that means another app may have been set as the default to open the file. At this point the first thing you can do is right-click on the file and then from the “Open with” menu select “Preview”. This way the file should open right away. Clearly, other apps such as Acrobat or some other downloaded application that support this file could also be present in the menu in question.

If this system works evidently the default application that you have set does not support PDF files. The Mac may ask you to set it as the default app, just click on the “Ok” button and you’re done.

Obviously, also make sure that the file has been downloaded and that the download is not yet in progress. Alternatively, try restarting your Mac to make sure everything is fine.

