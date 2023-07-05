What to Expect from Apple’s Flagship iPhone in 2024: Leaks and Updates

Title: New Leaks Reveal Exciting Details About Apple’s iPhone 15 and Speculations on iPhone 16 Flagship

With less than three months left until the much-anticipated launch of the new iPhone 15, tech enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement. Recently, leaks obtained by the renowned tech outlet, La Manzana Mordida, shed light on not only the upcoming iPhone 15 but also raised questions about Apple’s flagship phone for 2024.

Apple’s last-minute changes to the iPhone 15 have become a topic of great interest. The incorporation of haptic buttons has been definitively canceled, with rumors suggesting a possible delay until the future iPhone 16. However, enthusiasts can expect some redesigned features, such as volume and lock buttons, which have been confirmed by accessory companies working on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max covers.

The leaked information from these covers also brings an era-defining change. Apple’s iconic Lightning connector is reportedly being replaced by the USB-C, signaling a shift towards industry standards. Additionally, the mute button will undergo a transformation, resembling the Apple Watch Ultra’s action button and potentially being named the same.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 15 series will introduce the highly anticipated A17 chip, the first processor developed by Apple on a 3-nanometer scale. This advancement promises improved battery performance compared to the previous generation. The A17 chip will be exclusively featured in Apple’s flagship models, intending to reduce prices and boost sales figures, learning from the perceived shortcomings of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

Augmented reality enthusiasts will not be disappointed, as the iPhone 15 will feature an enhanced chip U1, significantly improving AR interaction. With its cutting-edge Apple Vision Pro technology, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will also incorporate exciting camera upgrades, including a new 5x optical zoom that will necessitate camera reorganization.

Charging will be a breeze with the incorporation of the new Qi2 wireless charging standard in the iPhone 15. This updated standard enables chargers, especially wireless ones, to harness MagSafe technology, resulting in a speedy wireless charging experience at 15W, doubling the previous speed of 7.5W. Additionally, the new Qi2 standard allows accessory companies to develop their own charging adapters without having to pay licensing fees to Apple.

As for availability and pricing, the iPhone 15 is expected to be available for purchase towards the end of September, with the reservation period beginning on the same Friday as its official presentation. While an exact launch date is yet to be confirmed, Apple usually unveils its new generation of iPhones in the first half of September. However, excitingly, rumors indicate that prices will remain unchanged from the previous generation, offering a positive outlook for users who found the iPhone 14 Pro’s price tag of over 1,300 euros to be quite high.

With these leaks creating buzz around Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 and the cryptic mentions of an intriguing iPhone 16, tech enthusiasts and Apple enthusiasts alike eagerly await the unveiling of these highly anticipated devices. Stay tuned for more information on what lies ahead for Apple’s flagship phones.

