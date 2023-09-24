What to expect from asteroid samples from probes like Osiris-Rex

On September 24th, soil samples taken from the asteroid Bennu by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe are scheduled to land on Earth. Prof. Frank E. Brenker from the Schwiete CosmoLab of the Institute for Geosciences at the Goethe University Frankfurt am Main is one of the researchers who will examine these samples. In an interview with MIT Technology Review he talks about the current findings.

Prof. Brenker, the samples you will soon receive were collected from the asteroid Bennu almost three years ago. Do you still remember the spectacular pictures?

Yes, of course! Everything was controlled automatically, direct intervention from Earth was not possible. It was reassuring that hours later the data received confirmed a successful extraction. But we later learned that the operation was on a knife edge. Because OSIRIS-Rex touched the asteroid surface in an unexpectedly soft place and sank 70 centimeters deep – which was by no means planned. Thanks to the engines, the probe was able to successfully push itself off again. In retrospect, that was a really critical moment that could have gone wrong. As far as we know, around 250 grams of samples were collected. This is significantly more than hoped for and more than enough for all planned examinations.

When will you get your soil samples?

NASA will have cataloged the first samples by October 18th. The coarser materials are initially retained. 100 milligrams of the fine-grained materials will go to eight research teams worldwide. In continental Europe we receive such a sample together with French colleagues. We don’t know yet whether we will have the sample sent or whether one of us will pick it up personally in Houston. Probably the latter, because we want to start the first investigations on October 24th.

Which analysis methods will you primarily use?

On the one hand, we will use synchrotron radiation. This is particularly intense X-ray radiation that is generated in this country at the DESY particle accelerator in Hamburg. We use this to examine the material and can resolve it down to the size of molecules, i.e. in the nanometer range. This allows a very precise determination of the chemical elements contained in the sample.

In addition, we are currently completing the new Schwiete CosmoLab for transmission electron microscopy in Frankfurt. We will inaugurate it at the beginning of October. This allows us to look even deeper into the atomic structures of the asteroid material.

They were already allowed to work with samples from the asteroid Ryugu, which the Japanese probe Hayabusa 2 brought to Earth in December 2020. What do you expect from the Bennu samples?

Ryugu is a CI chondrite. It is rich in carbon-containing compounds and water and represents the chemical elements contained in the early solar system very well. However, original minerals such as silicates and oxides were almost completely lost through conversion processes with the water. Bennu is probably a CM chondrite. Similar in principle, but with significantly less water. The original minerals would still be well preserved and the hydrocarbons would probably also be less changed.

carbon and water. That sounds like building blocks for life.

Correct. Asteroids like Ryugu and Bennu originally formed in the outer solar system and were frozen: with water, methane and ammonium ice, the latter hydrocarbons. Later, when Jupiter changed its orbit, they were thrown into the inner solar system. There the hydrocarbons thawed and formed organic compounds, the basic building blocks of life. Many asteroids similar to Ryugu and Bennu came close to Earth, impacted there, and brought the building blocks of life with them.

Do we know for sure that our life once originated with the help of asteroid material?

Before the missions to Ryugu and Bennu, we were able to study asteroid material, namely that which fell to the Earth’s surface in the form of meteorites. With these rocks, however, we can never be sure how entry into the Earth’s atmosphere and contact with the Earth’s surface changed their life building blocks, such as amino acids. In the samples from space we see the form in which organic compounds were originally contained in the asteroids. If they match life on Earth, it is clear that the celestial bodies contributed to the emergence of life on earth. The young Earth was so hot that it lost a lot of water and organic material. The theory that the Earth received these vital substances back from asteroids is so far very plausible.

Which materials in the sample could prove to be interesting?

Already at Ryugu we discovered small veins in the rock that contain minerals such as iron oxides and phosphates. These are the carriers for metals and rare earths that are used in many important technology products such as wind turbines, electric motors, batteries and lighting elements. At Bennu I even expect a higher local concentration of rare earths. The images of the asteroid’s surface already show massive veins of carbonates, which are important carriers of these chemical elements.

Do you think that raw materials will eventually be mined on asteroids?

If a space industry and economy were to emerge, it might make sense to extract important raw materials, from water to rare earths, in space. We will have to calculate whether it makes sense to transport raw materials to Earth. For both possible cases, our and further studies of asteroid material will provide important basic knowledge.

After dropping the sample capsule, OSIRIS-REx flies on to the asteroid Apophis. It is considered potentially dangerous.

The probability that this near-Earth asteroid will impact Earth in the foreseeable future has been significantly reduced during calculations over the last 20 years. At the closest approaches, a collision is almost impossible. But we cannot yet predict the development of its trajectory with absolute certainty. OSIRIS-REx is expected to reach Apophis in 2029 and then explore for a longer period of time.

Can Bennu be dangerous to us?

At the earliest in a good 100 years. In any case, the examinations of the samples will help to determine the mass and density of the asteroid even more precisely and thus to predict its trajectory even more precisely. We can also apply our findings to other asteroids of a similar type that might one day suddenly be discovered and pose a threat to Earth.

