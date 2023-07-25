What to Expect from the Second Generation of the HomePod mini: Rumors and Predictions

Title: Rumors Surrounding the Release and Improvements of Apple’s HomePod Mini 2

Introduction:

The HomePod lineup from Apple has seen some peculiar developments, including the release and subsequent withdrawal of a large model. While the HomePod mini has been the sole representative of the family, rumors have circulated about the second generation of this compact device. This article delves into the anticipated release dates and potential improvements that may accompany the HomePod mini 2.

Release Dates:

According to well-known analysts, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, the second generation of the HomePod mini is on the horizon. Gurman suggested that Apple would launch the device in August 2022, while Kuo predicted mass shipments to begin in the second half of 2024. Additionally, there are rumors of Apple working on an enhanced HomePod model with a 7-inch screen, slated for an early launch this year, which might coincide with the release of the HomePod mini 2.

Expected Improvements:

MacRumors speculates that the HomePod mini 2 might bring several enhancements to the table. These include a Handoff experience with reduced latency, improved speakers and microphones, and an upgraded processor, potentially the S7, S8, S9, or S10 chip. Moreover, there could be a boost in the wireless internet networking capabilities by incorporating Wi-Fi 6E protocol into the device.

Processor Considerations:

The current HomePod mini houses the S5 chip, similar to that found in the Apple Watch Series 5. However, Apple’s 2023 large HomePod model employs an S7 processor, equivalent to the one powering the Apple Watch Series 7. Considering this progression, it is unlikely that the HomePod mini 2 will feature the latest generation of Apple’s chips, as the company tends to use more advanced and efficient processors over time.

Design Updates:

While specifics are scarce, reports suggest that the HomePod mini 2 might be available in an expanded range of colors. However, the exact colors have yet to be disclosed.

Conclusion:

As Apple fans eagerly await the arrival of the second generation HomePod mini, rumors and speculations regarding its release and improvements continue to swirl. With expected upgrades in audio capabilities, processor, and connectivity, the HomePod mini 2 aims to offer customers an affordable yet high-quality smart speaker experience.

