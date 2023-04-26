What to use instead of ChatGPT in Italy? There’s the new no-login HuggingChat

While waiting to understand the fate of ChatGPT in Italy (we remind you that the Privacy Guarantor has given OpenAI until 30 April 2023 to fulfill the request), a significant novelty arrives from abroad. It has indeed been made available to the public an AI chatbot that doesn’t even require a login.

As you can well imagine, at the moment there are no “limits” regarding the use of this service, as is also the case for other alternatives to ChatGPT. But what is it referring to? Well, the novelty lies, as also reported by TechCrunch, in the launch of AI HuggingChat.

In case you were wondering, yes: it is about an open source alternative to ChatGPT, linked to the well-known startup Hugging Face. One aspect of the project to note is the fact that to make use of everything, it is simply enough to connect from a browser to the official HuggingChat portal, subsequently exploiting the chatbot from a screen that closely resembles that of the OpenAI service.

In this case, however, no registration is required, given that it is enough simply to click on the “New Chat” button to start a conversation with the chatbot, being able to then keep everything under control from the tab on the left. Yes, the AI ​​can write code as well as text, but in general it can do things similar to ChatGPT. The service is basically in English, but if you ask the chatbot to answer in Italian, the latter proceeds the same.

However, the AI ​​model behind the service is different from that of ChatGPT, since in this case it was developed by Open Assistant, a project by LAION (German non-profit organization also behind the dataset with which Stable Diffusion was trained). In any case, it is a project that aims to be “open and accessible”, as you can well see.

In short, a new alternative, usable directly from the Web without login, has arrived to “challenge ChatGPT”. It must be said that at the moment this AI, linked to a large number of volunteers, seems to be able to go not too difficult “outside the box” with the answers, although there seems to be some basic filtering of potentially more critical issues.