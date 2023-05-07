What to watch at Google I/O 2023? The artificial intelligence behind “Bard”, Pixel hardware and cloud services- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

Google I/O 2023 is expected to start on May 10, US West Coast time (Taiwan time is the early morning of May 11). At that time, it will further explain the specific details of Google’s emphasis on connecting to a larger-scale natural language model. It is also expected that more services related to artificial intelligence applications will be announced, and Android 14, which has previously released a public preview version, and more Google common services will also have updates. As for the hardware that will be announced next, such as affordable mobile phones Pixel 7a, as well as the Pixel Fold, a mobile phone with a foldable screen, and the Pixel Tablet, a tablet device, will also be key projects.

artificial intelligence

Google, which was previously considered by the market to be lagging behind in the development of artificial intelligence technology, has recently clarified and indicated that it has invested a lot of research and development resources. It is expected that Google I/O 2023 will focus on more artificial intelligence topics.

It is expected that more details about the “Bard” service will be announced, and it may be announced that it will be launched in more countries and regions, and support for more interactive languages ​​will be added.

At present, this service is only open for preview testing in the United States, and it only supports English as the main language for interaction. Although it can also respond with Chinese content, the overall effect is still not ideal, but Google emphasizes that it will continue to strengthen the “Bard” user experience and functions, and provide usage in a more transparent form, allowing users to use this service with peace of mind.

In previous updates, “Bard” can already help write programs, check or verify source code, and supports more than 20 programming languages, including C++, Go, Java, Javascript, Python and TypeScript, etc. Help users write report function programs in Google Sheets.

As for whether the “Bard” technology will be integrated with the Google Assistant digital assistant service in the future, and whether “Bard” will be developed into a paid service, it is expected that there will be further news at Google I/O 2023.

New Natural Language Model

Previously, Google had announced large-scale natural language models including LaMDA and LaMDA 2, as well as the PaLM (Pathways Language Model) model with a parameter scale of more than 540 billion groups, and later launched a version called PaLM-E, even for the medical field Med-PaLM and Med-PaLM 2 models have been launched successively.

And this time, in conjunction with “Bard” and more artificial intelligence technology application development updates, it is expected that Google will also announce a new large-scale natural language model to promote the development of automatic generation artificial intelligence technology.

Google Cloud

The Google Cloud cloud platform service, which is increasingly integrated with artificial intelligence, is expected to have many updates at Google I/O 2023.

In addition to expecting to optimize the deployment of artificial intelligence applications in network services, or to help developers create applications more quickly, and even allow enterprises to create services in a non-coding manner, Google Cloud may also use artificial intelligence to make cloud services The operation is more efficient, and the overall carbon emission ratio is reduced, so that more network application services can become more “green”.

For updates that are more relevant to the mass market or enterprise applications, it is expected that more artificial intelligence application services will be added to its Workspace suite of services, including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Meet and other services.

For example, users can already reply letters with more appropriate suggested words in Gmail, and Google Docs also supports summarizing long-form content into easier-to-read lengths. Next, it is expected to add more automatic generation artificial intelligence technologies, so that more workflows can be made easier.

In addition, it is expected that Google will also introduce more automatic generation artificial intelligence technology applications, which may be used in services and products such as Google Search. In the previous news, Google announced that it will create a new search service code-named “Magi”, which will be able to find more suitable answers on the Internet while understanding user needs, or generate easier to use through automatic generation of artificial intelligence. what the reader understands.

Google services, operating system

Not surprisingly, Google services that everyone is used to, including Google Search and Google Maps, will also be updated.

Among them, more automatic generation artificial intelligence technology is expected to be added to the Google Search part, so as to counteract the new Bing Search service launched by Microsoft, which cooperates with OpenAI. At the same time, it will also allow the Chrome browser to add more new features to compete with Microsoft Edge.

As for whether Google services including Google Maps, YouTube, Google Lens, and Google Translate will also have key updates, it is still unclear.

However, Android 14, which has previously released a public preview test version, will have more details this time, including more personalized user experience, and it is more likely to further upgrade health applications so that the Wear OS operating system can cooperate with wearables. The device records more physical data of the user.

Chrome OS, the operating system corresponding to Chromebook, is also expected to announce an update at this developer conference, which may further enhance the user experience of corresponding tablet devices.

The Android Auto operating system, which is currently in deep cooperation with Volvo and other car manufacturers, is expected to have many updates, and may even cooperate with more vehicle brands.

Apple plans to launch a virtual vision headset, and may also announce an operating system corresponding to virtual vision applications. Google may also choose to announce a new version of the operating system during the Google I/O 2023, and it will correspond to the virtual vision of Samsung and Qualcomm. headset.

Pixel hardware

Although hardware is not the focus of Google I/O updates, as Google has chosen to announce Pixel A series mobile phone products during Google I/O in recent years, it has also become one of the routine update items.

In addition to the upcoming announcement of the new affordable mobile phone Pixel 7a this year, the Pixel Fold, the first phone with a foldable screen from the Pixel brand, and the Pixel Tablet, the first tablet device from the Pixel brand that was previewed during Google I/O 2022 last year, are also expected to be announced simultaneously.

Among them, Pixel 7a has already had a lot of news exposure. It is expected that after the official release of Google I/O 2023, the Google Store and cooperative channels will be opened for sale, and the Taiwan market will also be open for sale on the same day, providing black, white and blue respectively. style, and the special coral red color is expected to be sold only in the Google Store in the United States and other markets.

As for Pixel Fold, it may be based on price design and actual production capacity. It will only be launched in certain markets such as the United States, and there is no launch plan for the Taiwan market. In addition, the Pixel Tablet part may also be sold only in specific markets depending on the actual market demand, and will not be launched in the Taiwan market.

In addition to Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, Google may also announce other Pixel branded products at the same time, such as the Pixel A true wireless earphones that match the Pixel 7a in corresponding color schemes.

other

In addition to announcing artificial intelligence technology, cloud platform services, and its service products and hardware updates, Google may also explain the progress of its quantum computing layout during the Google I/O 2023. On the other hand, it is also expected to further make carbon reduction policies. illustrate.