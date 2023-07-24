Home » What was the maximum temperature reached on Earth? The answer will amaze you
Technology

What was the maximum temperature reached on Earth? The answer will amaze you

by admin
What was the maximum temperature reached on Earth? The answer will amaze you

The sultry temperatures that torment us in these summer days have certainly exceeded those recorded in previous years. Global warming is a problem ever greater and which will soon have even more serious repercussions on our planet.

However, the numbers we see on the thermometers don’t beat the highest temperature ever recorded on planet Earth. In 1913, in California’s Death Valley, he broke any world record recorded in history, arriving measure 56.7 ° C (134,1 ° F).

The air measurements were noted by the World Meteorological Organization and, in 2012, the Guinness World Record confirmed that the one measured on July 10, 1913, was the maximum temperature reached on Earth.

However, over the years, this record had been surpassed on 13 September 1922 when, at el-Azizia in Libya, where air temperatures had touched 57.8 °C (136.0°F). Soon, however, the record no longer belonged to the scorching city and Death Valley was again nominated among the primates, precisely because of the scorching heat. According to the WMO, one was made wrong temperature readingduring the measurement.

To measure and ascertain the highest temperature ever recorded in history, three ways were used; through the air, the ground and satellites. It is important to know that soil temperatures can exceed the air temperature of 30 to 50 °Cso this was estimated between 90 and 100°C.

A few years later, on July 15, 1972, he came measured a temperature of 93.9 °C at Furnace Creek Ranch, however, the latter did not enter the Guinness World Record as it was not confirmed as the highest ground temperature.

See also  The secrets of the dropshipping wizard: "So I make 100 thousand euros a month"

Recently, Sicily has broken the European record with its high temperatures and the situation shows no sign of improving. In the next few years, probably, the record held by Death Valley could easily be beaten.

You may also like

VIP code, prizes, coupons and more

Current NASA missions 2023: All details and background...

Amsterdam bans cruise ships from the city center

Hologic at the 42nd Annual Congress of the...

What to Anticipate from Samsung Unpacked 2023 in...

After the United States, Italy too: subscriptions are...

MSI and CAPCOM Join Forces to Launch ‘Exoprimal’...

Greentech Hamburg: The Hanseatic city is speeding up...

United Ventures launches a 150 million fund for...

8 Free and Practical ID Photo Apps: Make...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy