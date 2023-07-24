What was the maximum temperature reached on Earth? The answer will amaze you

The sultry temperatures that torment us in these summer days have certainly exceeded those recorded in previous years. Global warming is a problem ever greater and which will soon have even more serious repercussions on our planet.

However, the numbers we see on the thermometers don’t beat the highest temperature ever recorded on planet Earth. In 1913, in California’s Death Valley, he broke any world record recorded in history, arriving measure 56.7 ° C (134,1 ° F).

The air measurements were noted by the World Meteorological Organization and, in 2012, the Guinness World Record confirmed that the one measured on July 10, 1913, was the maximum temperature reached on Earth.

However, over the years, this record had been surpassed on 13 September 1922 when, at el-Azizia in Libya, where air temperatures had touched 57.8 °C (136.0°F). Soon, however, the record no longer belonged to the scorching city and Death Valley was again nominated among the primates, precisely because of the scorching heat. According to the WMO, one was made wrong temperature readingduring the measurement.

To measure and ascertain the highest temperature ever recorded in history, three ways were used; through the air, the ground and satellites. It is important to know that soil temperatures can exceed the air temperature of 30 to 50 °Cso this was estimated between 90 and 100°C.

A few years later, on July 15, 1972, he came measured a temperature of 93.9 °C at Furnace Creek Ranch, however, the latter did not enter the Guinness World Record as it was not confirmed as the highest ground temperature.

Recently, Sicily has broken the European record with its high temperatures and the situation shows no sign of improving. In the next few years, probably, the record held by Death Valley could easily be beaten.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

