What will come after smartphones, according to Xiaomi

If in the next few months you enter a telephone or electronics store to buy a new smartphone, don’t be surprised to walk out with a smartwatch on your wrist and a television under your arm. In the Italian market, as in the European one, a growing number of brands will resort to product “bundles” to differentiate their offer and convince users to buy their smartphone model over that of a competitor. It is a commercial strategy as old as consumerism, but which until a couple of years ago was not so common for smartphones, the flagship product of the tech market. With the market slowing down for a year and a half (-11% in sales also in the second quarter of 2023, Canalys data), companies have to invent something.

No other Chinese smartphone manufacturer active in our country is better positioned than Xiaomi to exploit this strategy. Third in market share after Apple and Samsung, the Beijing brand has also made itself known thanks to a huge range of connected products ranging from smart fans to scooters, from smart TVs to air fryers, through to electric toothbrushes and desk lamps.

One of the strong points of the offer at the moment are smartwatches and the company aims to push integration between multiple devices. «Already today we are first in Italy for market shares in the smartwatch sector. We aim to do bundle activities in sales channels to integrate these devices and smartphones even further, with the aim of increasing our overall market share”, explains Thomas Ma, General Manager of Xiaomi Italia. We met him in Berlin, on the sidelines of the presentation with which the company introduced the 13T series smartphones with Leica cameras, the new Smart Band 8 and the Watch 2 Pro smartwatch. «The European market is a “fight for survival” among Chinese companies. Maintaining shares is essential to have a large enough consumer base to survive in the long term.”

The risks of the European market

According to the General Manager, the biggest risk for all tech companies, greater than the geopolitical one deriving from relations between China and the West, is however the specter of recession.

«What we fear most is the impact of declining demand for smartphones and the economic uncertainty that Europe is facing at the moment. The peak turnover of smartphones was during Covid”, explains Ma. “At the same time I am optimistic and see excellent opportunities. Also because I believe that a certain Chinese competitor who is no longer so present (refers to Huawei, ed) still has a strong install base. They are all users who will change their smartphone very soon and we have the right offer.”

Ma’s reference to Huawei, which elegantly avoids naming the competitor, is not accidental. Honor, particularly in Italy, wants to show itself as the heir apparent (but always with the necessary caution not to attract the same ire as its predecessor). If the determination is there, the void left by Huawei has already been partly filled by other brands over the last two years.

Thomas Ma, General Manager of Xiaomi Italy

The partnership with Leica

Xiaomi, in particular, pulled off an effective woman’s gambit by grabbing the precious partnership with Leica which had been the flagship of Huawei’s photographic smartphones. Until now, the collaboration with the German brand had only concerned ultra-premium models (such as Xiaomi 13 Ultra), but with the 13T series, Xiaomi has instead begun to expand the partnership to medium-high range devices as well

«The direction coming from the parent company is clear: to implement the collaboration with Leica in a broader and broader way. After two generations of products created in partnership, we were ready to bring the innovations to more mass market devices”, says Ma. “We believe consumers will appreciate it and we know that this is an important point of differentiation, especially in this range, compared to the competition. Leica in Europe is a high-value and highly recognizable brand. A value that has already translated into sales data for previous models. We think it could be the same for the 13T series too.”

The connected future

Despite the bundles and the association with a high-end brand, Ma is also aware that smartphones are no longer the absolute center of the tech market. Despite the still colossal size of the market, the growth prospects for all manufacturers are not those of ten years ago: both due to the slower pace of innovation and a general commoditisation of the smartphone product itself. So what comes next? What can take the place of ultra-high-growth devices on tech company balance sheets?

«Xiaomi has focused heavily on diversification, in China as in Europe. A fact that makes us sleep soundly is this: Xiaomi today, excluding smartphones, has more than 650 million connected products in consumers’ homes”, concludes Ma. “Based on this estimate, we are already one of the largest IoT platforms of the world. What we want to do is push even more on the synergy between smartphones and these products. Especially in a country like Italy where, already today, around 20% of our turnover comes from IoT products and urban electric mobility. I believe that this data is an excellent sign for Xiaomi already today, and an excellent basis on which to build our future in Europe.”

