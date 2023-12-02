Home » What will happen when the Moon leaves Earth’s orbit?
What will happen when the Moon leaves Earth's orbit?

What will happen when the Moon leaves Earth’s orbit?

The Moon is the Earth’s only friend, and without it, we’re in for some trouble. This bond has been billions of years in the making, but the distance between us is only increasing over time.

The Moon was formed after a collision with something the size of Mars. Although it’s unique among rocky planets and unusually large, it’s slowly moving away from us at a rate of 3.8 centimeters a year. This causes issues for Earth and its inhabitants, both now and in the future.

The Earth-Moon system has more implications than we might realize. For one, as the Moon recedes, we’ll lose the tides, causing adaptation issues for aquatic and semi-aquatic creatures. Furthermore, the Moon has been protecting us from space debris and without it, we’ll need to develop our own defense strategy. Additionally, the Moon’s eventual receding will render future generations unable to witness the total solar eclipses we enjoy today.

Not only that, but the Moon plays a crucial role in stabilizing the Earth’s climate due to its gravitational interactions with other planets. Since the Earth’s axial tilt has remained stable thanks to the Moon, the loss of this interaction could cause unpredictable changes to our planet’s climate in the future.

In about 4 billion years, the Sun will expand and consume the Earth and Moon is completely uncertain, as it could be ejected from the solar system or be consumed by the Sun.

While we may not feel the impact of the Moon’s gradual departure in our lifetime, its absence will be felt by future generations. So, take the time to appreciate the Moon while it’s still here, as we will miss it dearly when it’s gone.

