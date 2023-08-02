What will the first native gadget of the era of generative AI look like?

Listen to the audio version of the article

Throw in a ribbon called artificial intelligence, better if it is also “generative”, and everything will seem more enlightened. At least in the eyes of the media and investors. No matter how improbable or dubious the gadget is. Here is the recipe for the perfect product for summer 2023, as well as that of the most interesting startup. And now we even have the ideal example of this moment of super hyper experienced by generative AI: Humane AI Pin, the “pocket pocket personal assistant” of Humane, the daughter company of former Apple employees. A few days ago he announced its arrival by the end of the year.

You hang the gadget on your jacket pocket and it does various things for you that now you have to use (or it would be better to say “just use”) a smartphone. Calls, notes, translations. The company says that a smartphone is not required and that the Pin is controlled with artificial intelligence, i.e. by voice and gestures (a bit like the AR / VR viewer coming from Apple).

There is also a pico-projector, to project the contents of a display connected to the Pin onto the hand. «It reminds me of the French Cricet Bracelet, also with a projector but without AI – at the time, i.e. 2014, it was not fashionable. Presented to the press and investors, it never arrived», says Antonio Cisternino, a computer researcher at the University of Pisa and serial tester of hyper-tech gadgets.

“This from Humane also seems like a marketing gimmick to me, but a child of the times: it uses the word AI to capture attention, yet it doesn’t seem to be able to respond to the real needs of users,” adds Cisternino. We all have a smartphone, why replace it? Generative AI, moreover, is destined to enter Google and iPhone voice assistants (as well as Alexa gadgets). You don’t need an extra, ad hoc device.

However, Humane AI Pin is undoubtedly useful for something: to signal, by embodying it, all the hype that is now mounted around generative AI. PitchBook data says there have been $13 billion in venture investments so far, in 2023, on startups with generative AI. Already now it is about double compared to 2022. And all this before this particular type of AI has even proven to have concrete business value. Every startup has suddenly become an AI startup. Curious destiny, for investors and consumers: in this phase they find themselves united by the same challenge. Learn to recognize the true value, if any, in the forest of hype. We consumers risk throwing away a few hundred euros. Investors, something more.

