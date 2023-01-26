It’s always interesting to see how comments from those of us who work in the industry sometimes differ from those of us who just like to play games in our spare time, because we might be looking for something different. Do you know what interests me more? Hear what the developers themselves admire and enjoy. That’s why tonight’s announcement is cool.

Because thousands of developers from around the world will gather at the Game Developers Conference in March to share experiences, learn from each other, and make new connections. They’ll also have their own Game of the Year award. Initial voting is now open, so the final nominees have been announced. Here they are with the developer (look at CoD: MWII :P) and the publisher in brackets:

Best Debut

Neon White （Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive）

Norco （Geography of Robots/Raw Fury）

Stray （BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive）

Tunic （TUNIC Team/Finji）

Vampire Survivors （poncle）

Best Honor Award: Chained Echoes （Matthias Linda/Deck13）， Cult of the Lamb （Massive Monster/Devolver Digital）， Marvel Snap （Second Dinner Studios， Inc./Nuverse）， The Case of the Golden Idol （Color Gray Games/Playstack）， Trombone Champ （Holy Wow Studios LLC）

Best Audio

Elden Ring （FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment）

God of War: Ragnarök （Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment）

Horizon Forbidden West （Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment）

Metal: Hellsinger （The Outsiders/Funcom）

Stray （BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive）

Honorable Mention: A Plague Tale： Requiem （Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment）， Neon White （Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive）， Persona 5 Royal （ATLUS/SEGA）， Splatoon 3 （Nintendo）， Tunic （TUNIC Team/Finji）

Best Design

Elden Ring （FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment）

Marvel Snap （Second Dinner Studios， Inc./Nuverse）

Neon White （Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive）

Stray （BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive）

Tunic （TUNIC Team/Finji）

Honorable Mention: Cult of the Lamb （Massive Monster/Devolver Digital）， Dwarf Fortress （Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games）， God of War： Ragnarök （Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment）， Immortality （Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid）， Vampire Survivors （蓬克）

Best Narrative

God of War: Ragnarök （Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment）

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist （Northway Games/Finji）

Immortality (Sam Barrow/Half Mermaid)

Pentiment （Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios）

Return to Monkey Island (Scary Toy Box/Devolver Digital)

Honorable Mention: A Plague Tale： Requiem （Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment）， Citizen Sleeper （Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller）， Horizon Forbidden West （Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment）， Norco （Geography of Robots/Raw Fury）， Roadwarden （Moral Anxiety Studio/Assemble Entertainment）

Best Technology

A Plague Tale: Requiem （Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment）

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II （Infinity Ward， Raven Software， Beenox， Treyarch， High Moon Studios， Sledgehammer Games， Activision Shanghai， Demonware， Toys for Bob/Activision）

Elden Ring （FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment）

God of War: Ragnarök （Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment）

Horizon Forbidden West （Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment）

Honorable Mention: Dwarf Fortress （Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games）， Hardspace： Shipbreaker （Blackbird Interactive/Focus Entertainment）， Immortality （Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid）， Stray （BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive）， Teardown （Tuxedo Labs）

Best Visual Art

Elden Ring （FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment）

God of War: Ragnarök （Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment）

Horizon Forbidden West （Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment）

Pentiment （Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios）

Stray （BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive）

Honorable Mention: A Plague Tale： Requiem （Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment）， Cult of the Lamb （Massive Monster/Devolver Digital）， Neon White （Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive）， OlliOlli World （Roll7/Private Division）， Tunic（上衣隊/芬吉）

Innovation Award

Elden Ring （FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment）

Immortality (Sam Barrow/Half Mermaid)

Neon White （Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive）

Pentiment （Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios）

Stray （BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive）

Honorable Mention: Cult of the Lamb （Massive Monster/Devolver Digital）， Dwarf Fortress （Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games）， God of War： Ragnarök （Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment）， Horizon Forbidden West （Guerrilla Games/SonyInteractive Entertainment）， Trombone Champ （Holy Wow Studios LLC）

Social Impact Award

As Dusk Falls （INTERIOR/NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios）

Citizen Sleeper (skip age/fellow traveler)

Endling: Extinction is Forever （Herobeat Studios/HandyGames）

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist （Northway Games/Finji）

OlliOlli World （Roll7/Private Division）

We Are OFK （Team OFK）

Honorable Mention: Before Your Eyes （GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games）， God of War： Ragnarök （Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment）， Hindsight （Team Hindsight/Annapurna Interactive）， Norco （Geography of Robots/Raw Fury）， Terra Nil （Free Lives/Devolver Digital）

game of the year

Elden Ring （FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment）

God of War: Ragnarök （Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment）

Immortality (Sam Barrow/Half Mermaid)

Pentiment （Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios）

Stray （BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive）

Tunic （TUNIC Team/Finji）

Honorable Mention: Citizen Sleeper （Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller）， Cult of the Lamb （Massive Monster/Devolver Digital）， Horizon Forbidden West （Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment）， Marvel Snap （Second Dinner Studios， Inc./Nuverse）， Neon White （Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive）， Vampire Survivors （poncle）.

Vote for the Audience Award here, too.

Among the nominees, which games were you surprised and/or excited to see?