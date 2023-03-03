The inspection of trucks and trucks differs according to the size of the vehicles: up to 35 quintals the times remain similar if not the same as those of the cars, if the vehicle exceeds 35 quintals the inspection must be carried out more frequently.

The inspection of industrial vehicles with a focus on trucks is an obligation that the owner must fulfill.

However, compared to classic industrial vehicles, they operate differently according to the type of category and in fact it is necessary to make a distinction that takes into consideration the weight transported.

In particular, trucks that have a minimum weight of 35 quintals or more, the two categories are in fact forced to follow different rules and we will go to see them in this article.

Truck inspection how it works

HOW OFTEN SHOULD A TRUCK BE INSPECTED

The inspection of trucks with a mass of less than 35 q. follows the same principle as classic cars, i.e. four years for the first inspection and subsequent inspections after two years.

The situation is different in the case of trucks with a mass exceeding 35 q. as the review must be carried out at the end of each year and so on.

This rule also applies to buses, cars such as taxis, car rental with driver and ambulances.

TRUCKS INSPECTION OF TRUCKS: THE CHECKS CARRIED OUT

The checks that are carried out during the inspection of trucks are undoubtedly more meticulous than those of classic cars.

The motivation is very simple as they are means that are used to work and consequently the procedure must investigate some parameters that reflect a high standard of safety both for the environment and for the motorist.

Among the classic checks that are performed are: electrical system, steering. Horn, lights.

These just listed are also joined by:

Atp certificate

Rear underrun

Verification certificate

Wedges

Warning light in the cab

Chronotrachygraph

TRUCKS TRUCK INSPECTION: COSTS AND OUTCOMES

As in the case of motorcycles and cars, inspections can be of three different types: inspection to be repeated, passed and rejected.

In the type of overhaul to be repeated, the workshop will have one month available to carry out the necessary checks and works and in many cases there is the possibility of having to repeat the overhaul just as the name suggests.

As far as the economic aspect is concerned, since the rates are dictated by the ministry, the same rules are applied for any vehicle:

-45€ if the check is carried out by a civil motorisation

-66.88€ if the overhaul is carried out by a private workshop + 10€ + VAT

– the penalties for those driving without an MOT or with an expired MOT vary from €169 up to a maximum of €680!

CARRY OUT THE TRUCKS INSPECTION WHAT HAS CHANGED SINCE NOVEMBER 21st

From 21 November 2021 the turning point finally arrived, in fact those who had to carry out an inspection of an industrial vehicle with a mass equal to 3.5 tons could choose whether to go to an auto repair shop or to the civil motorization while those who had an industrial vehicle with a trailer or semi-trailer were forced to go to be overhauled by a motorisation.

Today it’s finally not like this anymore!

Truck review some useful advice

Those who work with trucks know very well how harmful downtime is and our advice is to book the inspection of the industrial vehicle well in advance, so as not to miss the date.

Furthermore, for those who have to carry out the first inspection, we advise you to carry out an initial analysis of the correct functioning of all the elements of the car.

In general, always pay close attention to the brakes, the ignition, any type of noise and the tyres.