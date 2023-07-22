What you need to know now if you own one of the e-bikes

Suddenly things went faster than expected: the popular e-bike manufacturer VanMoof is bankrupt. This brings new uncertainty to the owners of their electric bicycles. But there is reason for hope for German buyers.

E-bike manufacturer insolvent: VanMoof is in rapid succession

VanMoof is bankrupt. The well-known e-bike manufacturer is thus taking the next step, after having previously requested a payment freeze from the competent court in the Netherlands. Now it’s officially clear: VanMoof doesn’t just need a temporary payment moratorium. The company is insolvent.

This emerges from an internal email from the two reasons Ties and Taco Carlier, in which they inform the VanMoof staff. The letter is available from the US portal The Verge. It states that in recent weeks attempts have been made to turn things around. By now, however, the brothers would have no choice but to go bankrupt.

That requested bankruptcy proceedings initially refer only to the Dutch company branches, according to The Verge. Other national branches are not affected. So the German branch can also continue for the time being. From the customer’s point of view, however, that shouldn’t make much of a difference: VanMoof had it Sale of his e-bikes via the online shop beforehand for an indefinite period discontinued – also in Germany.

In 2022, VanMoof will announce several new models:

VanMoof S5 and VanMoof A5 introduced

From the point of view of VanMoof customers, the basic situation has not really changed. There is still no certainty how to proceed with the e-bike manufacturer – or not. The insolvency administrators now have the reins in their hands. According to The Verge, the sale of VanMoof to a new owner is conceivable. That way the business could continue.

Riding E-Bikes Further: What VanMoof Customers Need to Know

For owners of VanMoof e-bikes, the bankruptcy still raises many questions: What’s next? What happens with repairs and inspections, how are the app functions of the electric bikes? Thanks to the competition from Cowboy there is at least the possibility of continuing to use VanMoof e-bikes. The Bikey app takes care of that.