What’s changed in Apple iOS 16.5 beta 2, the last beta version before iOS 17

After Apple released the iOS 16.4 and iOS 16.4.1 updates on March 28 and April 8 respectively, iPhone users have 21 new emojis available, and the “Voice Isolation” for mobile network calls can Focusing on your voice and blocking out ambient noise, the “Duplicate Items” album supports shared albums. At the same time, Apple is preparing for the update of iOS 17 and iOS 16.5. This article will briefly share about iOS 16.5 beta 2.

Compared with iOS 16.4, iOS 15 is sandwiched between iOS 17 and iOS 14, so the update rate is relatively small. You can see it as a major security upgrade. For those who want to get the iOS 16.5 test version, Apple There are two types of developer beta version and public beta version. I installed the developer beta version directly, and the public beta version is relatively stable, but even so, it is recommended that you use a spare iPhone for testing.

In the iOS 16.5 beta, for the Apple News service (not the paid Apple News+) that is not yet available in Taiwan, the item “Sports” is added. You may find that everyone really likes to watch news about popular sports events, but in the beta The search option that was removed in version 1 has not returned in beta 2, and maybe Apple is still thinking about the final format!

Some developers have found that when watching sports events in iOS 16.5 beta 2, some native Apps, such as “MLS Season Pass” and “Friday Night Baseball”, support the option of multi-view live viewing. This feature is available in the services of many telecom operators. Including Taiwan’s Chunghwa Telecom and Far EasTone have successively cooperated with South Korea’s LG U+ to broadcast multi-view live broadcasts of sports events and concerts. Yige believes that if the multi-view live broadcast of iOS 16.5 is opened, then this means that this multi-view live broadcast service is no longer exclusive to certain telecom paid services.

In addition, after the iOS 16.5 beta 2 upgrade, the function of calling Siri to record the screen has been unplugged. In this regard, I have checked some information, and some media speculate that it may be related to the privacy regulations of some countries, but this is not an official statement , It is still unknown what method will be used to solve it at that time.

At present, there is no news about when iOS 16.5 will be released to the public, and it is not certain that these beta test functions will be updated with iOS 16.5 and then launched, but this is a function that is known to be launched on everyone’s iPhone, and you can still look forward to it. From a point of view, in addition to the previous Apple Music, many of Apple’s updates this time are aimed at strengthening services, including AppStore and Apple News. Obviously, iPhone users can more clearly feel the difference from Android phones. If there is no accident, the second beta version of iOS 16.5 launched this time should be the last test version before WWDC23, and the official version should be released in May.