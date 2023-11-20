What’s happening in OpenAi

A CEO suddenly fired. An interim replacement who lasts less than a weekend. A third arrives, again on an interim basis, whose role is already a mystery. It’s not easy to get a precise idea of ​​what’s happening to OpenAi, the company that launched ChatGpt on the market a year ago. Very little is known. The company’s board of directors is understood to have fired its founder and CEO on Friday: Sam Altman.

The man who launched the company from zero to a valuation of $85 billion. The manager who made it effectively synonymous with Artificial Intelligence. Suddenly replaced by Mira Murati, until recently head of technological development. In turn replaced a few hours later by the founder of the video streaming platform Twitch, Emmet Shear.

A series of surprise moves with rotations in record time that ended at the moment with yet another surprise move of Microsoft – which invested 13 billion in OpenAi – which hired Altman, naming him head of its AI projects. The company of Satya Nadella at the moment she seems to be the only winner of this whole match. It started and ended with closed markets. And a few hours after the opening of Wall Street, the software giant gained 3% in the pre-market. But what is happening in OpenAi?

In-depth analysis Who is Ilya Sutskever and why he eliminated Sam Altman from OpenAI by Riccardo Luna 20 November 2023

Altman’s firing, OpenAI’s position

It was just after 9:30 in the evening, Italian time, when the OpenAi board of directors announced that it had just fired Sam Altman. A dismissal that caused a wave of reactions among the big names in Silicon Valley. And among Altman’s own collaborators, who said they were ready to follow him anywhere, even far from OpenAi.

In the following hours, Altman appears to have started negotiations with the Board of Directors to return to the helm of the company, driven by the emotional wave caused by his dismissal and by a strong core of loyalists within the company. But the negotiation fell through. The board of directors – made up of four people – refused his return. Maximum confidentiality regarding the reasons. In Friday’s announcement, the board said Altman “has not always been truthful in his communications with the board.”

Saturday Brad Lightcapanother OpenAI executive, told employees that “the board’s decision was not made in response to misconduct or anything related to our financial, business, security, or privacy practices.” But that simply ” it was a breakdown of trust and communication between Sam and the board.”

Sutskever’s role and the ‘long-term’ board of directors

Details about what happened in recent weeks are still emerging. But it seems that he played a fundamental role Ilya Sutskever, board member and co-founder of OpenAI along with Altman and others. Sutskever has always feared the advent of strong artificial intelligence. And he said he was alarmed by the fact that the technologies developed by OpenAi could start destructive processes. And Altman wasn’t paying enough attention to the potential harm.

From what has emerged in recent hours, it would also appear that Sutskever was suffering from his minority role within the company. Which had, like Altman, the only popular face. According to the New York Times, Sutskever and two other members of the OpenAI board of directors, Tasha McCauley and Helen Toner, have links to Effective Altruism, the Rationalist and Effective Altruist movements, a philosophy founded by 35-year-old William MacAskill, very popular among technology gurus Silicon Valley – around 8,000 followers.

Ideas What is Effective Altruism, the philosophy of a 35-year-old that Musk (and Bankman-Fried) likes by Arcangelo Rociola November 26, 2022

A current of thought that, in addition to professing the absolute good of future generations, essentially fears the advent of an artificial super intelligence capable of wiping out humanity. Altman would therefore have been kicked out because the majority on the board considered his blind trust in the AI ​​and its developments dangerous.

Debate that regularly returns when talking about Ai. Its developers, its creators, are still divided between enthusiasts and catastrophists. Both substantiating their positions with vague reasoning about the future of humanity. Be it radiant or dystopian.

Altman and the chip project to compete with Nvidia, with Microsoft

A slightly more down-to-earth hypothesis (or perhaps a contributing cause) is that OpenAi’s board would be irritated by the fact that Altman would present his investors with a separate startup for building chips Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) customized and able to compete with those of Nvidia. The TPU project, whose code name is “Tigris”.

The project – writes the New York Times – would have attracted a series of important venture companies and even the interest of Microsoft. And Satya Nadella’s company has just launched a new advanced research team on artificial intelligence which will be led by Altman and Greg Brockmanalso one of the founders of OpenAi and also fired on Friday.

Last week Microsoft announced that it had built its own AI chip. Can be used to train large language models and potentially avoid a costly reliance on Nvidia. Microsoft has also built its own CPU (Central Processing Unit, the brain of an electronic device) for cloud workloads. Is called Maia AI. Maia and Tigris may have to work together to power Azure data centers, owned by Microsoft.

Who is Emett Shear, the new head of OpenAI

Meanwhile OpenAi has changed everything again. Murati returned to being head of technological development in a matter of hours. In its place Emett Shearformer number one and founder of Twitch, a very popular video streaming platform.

40 years old, raised in Seattle, Shear was with Altman in the founding group of Y-Combinator, the most sought-after startup acceleration program in the world. Born in 2006 Twitch (formerly Justin.tv) and the platform rapidly increased its popularity, especially in the gaming community. It was purchased by Amazon in 2014 for a billion.

That Shear would be the new boss was announced to employees by Sutskever on Sunday evening. From what emerges, dozens of employees have announced their resignations. “The board didn’t remove Sam over a safety dispute, their reasoning was completely different,” Shear in a post on X.

“I’m not crazy enough to take on this job without the board’s support in marketing our great models.” A somewhat circumstantial statement, but which hides something left unsaid. The game is not over yet.

Share this: Facebook

X

