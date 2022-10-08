Overwatch 2 Now officially in the wild, it’s free to play. This means that, unlike the first game, you don’t have to pay a cent to join and join everyone else in getting their favorite skins and cosmetic advancements. Instead of using the familiar loot crate system, you now need to earn XP for your objectives through the Battle Pass.

Due to the gambling-centric nature of loot boxes, it’s a different approach to play that many people have had issues with. However, you can still spend a lot of extra money on the game, like packs with various skins and other items.Now, there is a Overwatch 2: The Watchpoint Pack appears to be an in-game purchase rather than an add-on. Because of this, you might be a little confused about what you actually need to play the game and what you get out of this pack.

The reality is, you just have to buy things piecemeal Overwatch 2. You don’t need to buy any special packs or skins if you don’t want to. It will take quite some time to achieve all the goals of each layer, but you will be able to do it eventually.

if you are right Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, not sure if it’s worth the investment, we got all the details about the add-on here. As with all microtransactions, be sure to check out what you’re getting in the package before proceeding with a purchase.

what is inside Overwatch 2 Observation point package?

The Watchpoint Pack is $39.99 and includes the following:

Season 1 Premium Battle Pass

2000 Overwatch coin

7 Legendary Skins and 2 New Space Raider Skins: Space Raider Soldier 76 and Space Raider Cassidy

5 epic skins including Hanzo and Shrike

Instant access to new support hero Kiriko

The Season 1 Premium Battle Pass contains 80 tiers of rewards, including Kiriko’s legendary Sunbird skin, mythical cyber demon Genji, and other goodies that can be unlocked through the game.

You don’t need to buy the Watchpoint Pack to play Overwatch 2. It’s strictly an add-on for players looking to skip some of the hassle associated with the Battle Pass and get some extra goodies.if you just want to play Overwatch 2 You can still do it without spending any money.

There’s a good value here for the amount of skins you receive as well as Overwatch However, given the premium skin prices we saw before the first battle pass, coins.

Overwatch 2 Now available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.