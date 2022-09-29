In iOS 16.1, Apple added the “Content in App” switch function to the App Store. What does it do? This detailed official description explains the purpose of automatically executing the app in the background to download content when the app is first launched, and tells you what is the difference between “content in the app” and “background app rearrangement”?

What is the content in the App Stroe Settings App?

Since Apple released iOS 16.1 Beta 3 (the third beta version), in addition to enhancing the background image settings and other improvements, it also added the “Content in App” function to the App Store settings.

After upgrading the iPhone to iOS 16.1 or a new version, you will find that the App Store settings will add an additional “In-App Content” function, which is officially described as “Automatically run the app in the background to download content before you start the app for the first time』, many people will be curious, why after downloading the APP from the App Store, it is necessary to automatically download the content of the App?

actuallyApple’s iPhone added the “In-App Content” function to the App Store, mainly for the subsequent built-in updates of games or apps. When updating apps or games through iOS 16.1 or newer versions, it allows continuous updates in the background of the iPhone.。

For example, Genshin Impact or a number of game apps, after downloading the main game program from the App Store for the first time, you will need to download the game update file separately to open the game. In the past, during the update process, as long as you jump back to the main screen or switch to other apps, it will be automatically interrupted. Update, via “Content within the app” allows the game to continue downloading in the background.

Not only game updates can be achieved, but also when the navigation map is updated or Google Maps is downloaded offline, it can also be achieved with the help of “Content within the app” function continues to download updates in the background, you can switch to other APPs or enter standby to do other things, you don’t have to keep opening the APP and wait until the update is completed to close it.

How is the content in the app different from the background app rearrangement?

So what is the difference between “content in the app” and the original “background app rearrangement”? In fact, the functions of the two are completely different. “Content in the App” mainly allows the app background to continue to download and update the mechanism, while “Background App Refresh” is to allow the App to reload in the background when connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile network. Organize content.

