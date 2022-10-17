Home Technology What’s left of Facebook, waiting for the metaverse
Technology

What’s left of Facebook, waiting for the metaverse

by admin
What’s left of Facebook, waiting for the metaverse

It is not true that the metaverse is not changing anything. One year after the debut, it has already had an effect: we forgot about Facebook. The whole question of fake news, of content control, of the mechanisms to intervene in real time in case of danger such as a live death, of the transparency of the algorithms, of the violence of certain posts. In short: all the questions from which, for years, Mark Zuckerberg was pursued, have dissolved.

Not because the founder responded convincingly, but because it’s all damn less interesting. Facebook is less interesting, even less interesting than a metaverse that doesn’t exist yet and who knows when it will arrive. Facebook is like the spouse of a marriage that is now dead but one does not have the courage to interrupt. It goes on by inertia. For example, a few days ago it was announced (softly) the end of Bulletin, the newsletter service created just a year earlier. Nobody used it. Bulletin extends the list of services announced and withdrawn quickly.

Remember the Facebook currency that was supposed to upset the payment system, Libra and then Diem? And the dating service to enter the market of Tinder? And the audio rooms to compete with Clubhousewhich followed the times he tried to clone Snapchat? The truth is that TikTok it has not limited itself to defeating Facebook, but has changed the logic with which we are online: it is archiving the era of social networks, which in Facebook had its most glorious representation.

See also  IT Week 2022, John Elkann (Exor) and Patrick Collison (Stripe) with Maurizio Molinari: ideas to understand the future

Today Facebook resists, like a bathhouse in winter. He keeps the memories of when every day, we were there to tell everyone what we were doing.

You may also like

2000 years ago, the relief of a “computer”...

What’s left of Facebook, waiting for the metaverse

Google is preparing to add FIDO-compliant Passkeys fast...

Kanye West buys far-right social media Parler

Heroes see the same thing?Apple is also rumored...

SportEquipe 8: the first car with three “tanks”:...

Rumor: Console 5 Pro hardware already available to...

SportEquipe 8: the first car with three “tanks”:...

NASA Releases Rare “Double Star System” Image Captured...

Kanye West buys far-right social media Parler

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy