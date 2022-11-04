There’s been a lot of debate about who is the best character in Overwatch 2. There are a lot of different opinions depending on the situation, meta, stats, but what is the best character to really conquer the ranking ladder? If you’re going to climb into the new ranks, who should you spend time learning about and who should you stop spending so much time with? well. . . That’s what I’ve been thinking about lately, and based on my experience as a long-time Overwatch fan and player, if you want to climb to new heights, I think you should focus on the following characters.

But before I get into the draft, let’s get some things sorted out.these areNOT“Meta” selection. Based on my own experience playing with and against them, these characters will serve you best for winning games and staying competitive at higher skill levels. This is from someone who has played Overwatch on both console and PC, mostly in support roles, and is generally around the competitive level of Masters on both platforms.

Another thing to note is that Overwatch is a back-and-forth game. You’re destined to swap roles to overcome the challenge of a goal, or to fight an oppressive foe, so don’t assume that playing one of these heroes religiously will serve you indefinitely because it won’t. Learn the various characters, play all three as you can, paying attention to the characters’ strengths and weaknesses – that’s how to really climb the ranking ladder.

It’s also worth mentioning that this list was not designed with the world‘s top players in mind. Overwatch is a game that focuses on inclusivity, and not everyone is going to be the next FPS prodigy, so I look at each character in terms of their impact on the game and their ease of use.

As for how I would rank each character, I would divide each character intobasic、it worksandavoidand then divide each hero into one of these three categories, all starting with tanks.

tank

Essential： There are currently only three tank characters that I really consider top-tier, D.Va, Winston, and Zaria. The three characters play differently, but there are benefits to using them.

D.Va has what we know as a “boring cone” defense matrix that completely negates hit scans, as well as tons of damage, tons of armor, verticality options for jets, and even a second to some degree life, thanks to self-destruction. If played well, she is a terror on the ranking ladder. learn from her.

Winston is the best “main tank” if you will. His movement options and bubble shield allow him to reach various locations and isolate support and annoying damage characters. Paired with an efficient dive damage line, you’ll be unstoppable. If they use Reaper against you, be sure to exchange.

Zarya is arguably the best tank in the game right now, due to her dual shield system being hard to knock down and also dealing enough damage to most characters in a matter of seconds. She does lack the team presence that Winston brings, and is often more of a selfish choice these days, but she’s good at protecting herself, which your support line will no doubt appreciate as it means they don’t have to follow you Running around to infuse you with healing.

it works: There is a chance to use these heroes when the time calls for it. Just don’t rely on them as your consistent first choice because your team will feel the effects of it. Roadhog, Junker Queen, Orisa, Sigma, and Reinhardt are all useful characters with their own strengths, but they’re also characters your team desperately needs to build around them.

The Road Pig is a fearsome frontline presence that prefers to do his own thing. Reinhardt needs the devoted love and attention of a supporting cast to thrive. Sigma, while having serious damage, doesn’t quite have the effects of D.Va or Zarya. The Junker Queen is great for fighting, but can also be knocked down easily. Orissa basically did what Reinhardt did, but traded buffs for useful team shields for better survivability. Be sure to play them, but if you find yourself having a hard time winning team fights, it’s best to make a change.

Avoid： Now I won’t tell you that these characters are always bad, but now that Fist of Doom and Wrecking Ball feel like a heavyweight, you’d better pass them on completely. Neither really doing anything for your team nor causing major damage to the opponent is basically a pointless option at the moment.

damage

Essential： When it comes to being a hurt character, the best thing you can do is learn to take care of yourself. Sure, your supporters should heal you, but if their focus can be on surviving enemy attacks and keeping low-level allies alive, rather than giving you an 80 hp boost to overtake you, you’ll be more success. Again, getting the actual final blow is far more important than just adding damage, so if you’re not knocking enemies down, it’s time to make some changes. To that end, three damage heroes stand out: Soldier 76, Sojourner, and Sombra.

Soldier 76 is basically reliable. He deals damage, gets the final blow when necessary, can use his dash ability to escape danger, heal himself when needed, and can turn the tide of a fight with a good tactical visor. If you’re in trouble, 76 is your man.

Sojourn is similar, except that she trades a little survivability for downright killing potential. Charged railgun fire and her overclocking abilities can make or break team fights, and if you can master both, the sky’s the limit.

Sombra is a little different. While not the most reliable kill, a good hack can take down a tank or a diving damage hero, and when used properly, EMP can be the best ultimate ability in the game. If you can figure out how to sneak in often, take out a support, hack a tank, and teleport out alive, not only will you start climbing ladders, but you’ll start haunting the dreams of enemies Reinhardt and Zeniatta.

it works: I’ve put some characters here that you might think should fall into the base category, and while I wouldn’t question that Tracer, Genji, and Widowmaker are three good candidates, all three require additional mechanical skills or teams Collaboration makes them work, which sets them apart from the top three. To that end, as with tank characters, here are some characters that can and definitely should be in your portfolio as damage players, but as per-game options, not so much.

Ashe, Widowmaker, and Cassidy’s popular characters are all good at taking down enemies without getting too close, but unlike 76 and Sojourn, they’re a bit more forgiving and require finer accuracy to get value out of them. Hence the lower position.

Genji and Trackers need to have a good diving team to be successful, otherwise they’ll find themselves jumping and blinking into a team alone, which is never a good idea.

Pharah and Echo can be deadly and major annoyances, but both need mercy, allowing them to keep healing the full attention of ground support, which demands the rest of the team and you, just take on the bulk of the team responsibility.

Reaper can be a great and easy-to-play character, but once teams start playing at distance or D.Va, he starts to face huge problems.

Torbjorn and Bastion can change the dynamics of the game, but both are the very definition of glass cannons because when either side is under too much pressure, they collapse under pressure.

When Symmetra digs in with her beam turret and teleporter, she can have a hard time getting over it, but it takes time to do that, and if those are stripped away, she’s bringing very little table.

Finally, there is Hanzo. I almost put Archer in the avoidance category, but like Widowmaker, Brother Shimada clipped a supporting character in the skull and won a fight before it started. This value cannot be ignored.

For each of these characters, the best advice is to keep an eye on the game clock. If you’ve played for 60-90 seconds and haven’t found real value so far, maybe you can’t defend or aim, or don’t get any meaningful eliminations at all, then switch to something else. For your team and for yourself.

avoid: In my opinion, there are only two characters that really don’t need your attention because it’s the damage characters: Junkrat and Mei. Sure, both have a chance to shine, but everything these two can do can be done better and more efficiently by the other character. This becomes more and more obvious as you climb the ladder, so don’t waste your precious time getting the hang of it either, just lock on Genji or Sombra, or whatever.

support

Essential： You could say I’m biased, but support is a bit different than tanking and damage because there really isn’t a single character that’s completely scary and should be avoided. That’s probably because there are only eight support heroes in the entire game, and only two in each lobby, so there aren’t many options to make any hero really bad. Still, there are a few who stand out: Ana, Moira and Lucio.

Now, I think Ana is one of the best characters in the game in a ranking sense. Bio-Grenades can win team fights, Nano Boosters can be thrown in wheels, Sleep Darts can block attacks from oppressive damage characters, and her hit-scan range mode gives her utility and range while being effective at close range. She’s not an easy character to master, but if she can, she can take you to the very top of the ranking ladder and become a carrier for your team.

Moira is here because she heals in a way that few characters can match, and is able to keep up with damaging characters as she deals damage. She’s also nearly impossible to eliminate if played well, and is a good option to always be ready or in game modes like push and control where enemies can come from all angles.

Lucio has arguably the best ability in the entire game: speed boost. Learning how and when to use this move in combat can confuse the enemy team as your allies crumble like a tsunami. Combine that with his survivability, area-healing dynamics, and the Sound Barrier Ultimate that can counteract massive enemy aggression, and you’ve got a foolproof way to make an impact.

it works: As for Zenyatta, Baptise, Kiriko, Mercy and Brigitte, they all have their benefits.

Kiriko might be an essential candidate, but her Kunai isn’t the easiest to play, and probably isn’t the best choice for low-level players.

Mercy is an amazing healer but has little else to do. She’s the epitome of a character in an FPS game designed for non-FPS players, and while that’s fine, there’s no denying the character’s obvious limitations.

Baptism can be very annoying in the face of his immortal realm and great healer, but he’s not quite on the same level compared to Lúcio’s impact on the team, Moira’s survivability and Ana’s various gear options .

Brigitte would be the worst support in the game if not for her ability to completely destroy oppressive damage characters like Genji, Stalker and Sombra. The shield slam into a whip shot can almost completely wipe out one of the characters, and it does have a say when it comes to dealing with talented opponents.

And finally Zenyatta (perhaps my favorite character in the entire game). The Omnic Monk has two of the most powerful abilities in Overwatch: Discord Orb and Beyond, both of which are great for teams and have huge troubles to deal with. The thing is, Zenyatta needs to be alive and kicking to use it, and even the best Zenyatta players in the world have a hard time getting value out of this character when enemy tanks and damage lines come knocking on the door.

While this list and set of perspectives may change as Blizzard continues to rebalance Overwatch 2 and its heroes, if a character doesn’t see any major changes in the future and the game doesn’t fundamentally change how it’s played, like OW1 As was the case between OW2, then you might assume that each character will continue to find themselves in similarly useful positions.

Hopefully this explains your climb out of whatever ranking hell you find yourself in, but keep in mind, as I mentioned before, Overwatch is a game of teamwork and strategy swapping, so get used to when things aren’t going well Switch your heroes from time to time and you’ll find yourself on the winning team more often.