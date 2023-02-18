Google has been paying Apple in the past to make sure that the search engine on iPhones, iPads, and Macs defaults to Google Chrome. But now the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has begun investigating the special relationship between the two tech giants.

Google has been known to pay billions of dollars to Apple, Samsung, and other device makers to make its Chrome the default search engine on all devices.

But what’s wrong with Chrome being the default search engine on all devices?

The CMA worries that Google’s continued payment to Apple will make the iPhone maker unable to compete with Google; and some believe that getting paid well for doing nothing all day will encourage more device makers to follow suit.

That may explain why Apple, despite its capabilities, has been slow to launch a search engine that could rival its rivals, nor has it invested further in Safari, which could have been Chrome’s most formidable competitor.

However, this situation may now change due to regulatory pressure; in addition to expanding the size of its Safari WebKit team in the past two years, Apple also hinted that some regulations may be relaxed this year, and Apple announced on Thursday A WebKit update has also been released for the first beta of Safari 16.4, which provides many features that some developers have complained about and are missing from Safari.

As for how much Google paid Apple a year to ensure Chrome’s dominance? According to the CMA’s investigation report, in 2021 alone, Google may pay Apple 1 billion to 1.5 billion pounds (approximately NT$36.25 billion to 54.37 billion); this figure is much higher than Google’s payment to Samsung. Shows the strong position of Apple devices.

The CMA report also shows that in addition to Safari, Google seems to be paying for another Apple product, but the content of the report has been edited to determine which product; but foreign media speculate that this product may be Siri, Because Google replaced Bing as the source of Siri’s search results in 2017. In addition, Google Search is also linked to Apple’s Spotlight search service.

