WhatsApp Adds Screen Lock Feature to Web Version for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp Introduces Screen Lock Feature for Web Version

WhatsApp is rolling out a new privacy feature for its web version, allowing users to activate a screen lock system. This feature, which has already been available on the mobile version of the app, requires users to enter a password in order to access their list of conversations. The announcement was made by the portal Wabetainfo.

Users can choose to activate the screen lock function in the privacy settings of the app on their mobile devices. They can opt to use Face ID, Touch ID, or the unlock code of their smartphones to access their chats. For the web version, a password will need to be established for login purposes.

Additionally, the web version of WhatsApp will give users the flexibility to choose when they should be prompted for the password, such as after one minute of inactivity, after 15 minutes, or after one hour. When the screen lock is enabled, notifications will not be displayed on the screen. In case a user forgets the password, they can simply log out of the web version and start again through their mobile device, then reactivate the option.

To activate the screen lock feature on WhatsApp Web, users must have the beta version. They can join the beta program by logging in to their account, clicking on the three dots next to their profile icon, going to Settings > Help > Join the beta, and activating the box. Once the beta program is activated, users can set a password by clicking on the three dots next to their profile picture, going to ‘Settings’, then ‘Privacy’, and finally tapping on ‘Lock screen’.

This new feature is particularly useful as WhatsApp Web allows users to access their chats even when their main phone is not connected to the internet. By enabling the screen lock, users can prevent unauthorized access to their conversations if someone has physical access to their computer.

The screen lock feature is currently available to beta users and will be rolled out to all users in the future. With this addition, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

