WhatsApp allows you to send voice messages that can be heard only once

WhatsApp Introduces New Feature: Voice Messages That Disappear After Being Heard

In a move aimed at enhancing the confidentiality of user communication, WhatsApp has announced the launch of a new feature that allows users to send voice messages that will disappear once they are heard. This functionality is designed to provide greater peace of mind when sharing confidential information through the messaging app.

The new feature is set to be rolled out worldwide in the coming days, according to a blog post by WhatsApp. This follows the introduction of unique viewing options for photos and videos earlier in 2021, as part of the app’s ongoing efforts to bolster user privacy.

“With the introduction of one-time playback voice messages, users can now share confidential information such as credit card details or surprise plans with greater peace of mind,” WhatsApp stated in its announcement.

To maintain consistency with the single viewing feature for photos and videos, one-time playback voice messages will be clearly marked with a “one time” icon and can only be played once. Additionally, WhatsApp has reiterated that all personal messages, including voice messages, are protected by end-to-end encryption by default.

The company highlighted that this new feature is part of its continued innovation in privacy, ensuring that media and audio files are not saved in the recipient’s corresponding sections or folders, and cannot be forwarded. Furthermore, if the recipient does not open the photo, video, or voice message within 14 days of it being sent, the file will automatically disappear from the chat.

This latest move by WhatsApp is in line with its commitment to providing users with secure and private communication options. As the messaging app continues to evolve, it is clear that the protection of user data and privacy remains a top priority.

Share this: Facebook

X

