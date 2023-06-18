Home » Whatsapp also aims at VR: the latest beta news
Whatsapp also aims at VR: the latest beta news

After the latest Whatsapp beta revolutionized the Meta messaging service by introducing the possibility of using two different accounts at the same time, another experimental version of the app implements a novelty that projects Whatsapp into the future and into Virtual Reality. Well, sort of.

In the latest beta of Whatsapp for Android, 2.23.13.6, the support for Meta VR headsets. With the June 1 launch of Meta Quest 3 overshadowed by the unveiling of Apple’s Vision Pro just four days later, it’s possible that Meta has decided to play the Whatsapp support card on its headset to attract a slice of public to its products.

In any case, the new Whatsapp beta, according to what GizmoChina reports, allows you to link your VR headset to the messaging service of Facebook, exactly as you would do for a PC connected via Whatsapp Web or for connecting a second smartphone to Whatsapp, also implemented in recent weeks. For now, however, the feature is only available on Meta headsets, and not on those of other companies.

Unfortunately, to date this type of connection has only been implemented on the smartphone side, therefore we don’t know what Whatsapp will look like on Meta Quest, although we can assume that it works exactly like Whatsapp Web on any PC. At the moment, even if beta users are able to connect their headset to a Whatsapp account, there is no way to send and receive messages in VR.

Finally, there is no way of knowing when the feature will come extended to all Whatsapp users, including those who are not subscribed to beta versions. However, considering that the function still seems to be under development, we can assume that it will be months before we see it extended to the entire messaging service user base.

