WhatsApp Announces Screen Sharing Feature for Video Calls

WhatsApp Adds Screen Sharing Feature to Video Calls

WhatsApp is stepping up its game in the video call department by introducing a new feature – screen sharing. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced the news on his Instagram channel, stating that users will now have the ability to share content during video calls.

With this new feature, users will be able to view shared content directly on their mobile phones. The person sharing the content will be clearly identified at the bottom of the interface. To start screen sharing, users need to click on the “Share” icon and choose whether to share a specific application or their entire screen.

WhatsApp has made this screen sharing feature available for both the desktop version and smartphones. Users on mobile devices will be able to utilize the landscape format while sharing their screen.

If the feature is used on a computer, the other members of the group will be displayed at the top of the interface, ensuring users can easily interact with them.

By introducing screen sharing, WhatsApp aims to elevate its video calling experience and compete with other platforms offering similar capabilities. This latest update shows the company’s ongoing efforts to professionalize its functions and stay ahead in the competitive market.

