The conversation record transfer function is found in the test version of WhatsApp, which allows Android users to directly transfer the conversation records to the new phone without going through Google Drive.

In recent years, WhatsApp has continuously added new features. After the official “Over the Wall” earlier, it will soon bring great news to Android users. For Android phones, as long as the old and new phones open WhatsApp at the same time, the conversation records can be directly backed up to the new phone. In this way, several GB of Google Drive space can be freed up. For users with only 15GB free capacity Say, probably breathe a sigh of relief.

For experienced Android users, you should remember that in the early days, WhatsApp directly stored the conversation records in the phone. When changing phones, just copy the entire Folder from the old phone to the new phone, and the backup will be automatically restored when the new phone re-logs in. It is really simple and convenient. , but once the mobile phone is broken or lost, the conversation records cannot be retrieved. Therefore, the cloud backup function was officially launched and the call records were encrypted. The phone-to-device backup method required a lot of work to change the file name, and the backup in the phone only kept the records of the last 7 days. Recently, the foreign media Wabetainfo found in the 2.23.1.26 beta version of the Android version of WhatsApp that the option of transferring conversation records has been added to the settings, which can wirelessly back up existing conversation records to a new Android phone. Compared with backing up from Google Drive, the speed is faster. It is faster and more convenient, and there is no need to occupy the storage capacity of the cloud. After a long period of time, many groups or communities have been added, and the conversation records can easily be several GB to tens of GB, which will greatly increase the cost of cloud backup. If it is possible in the future Using this machine over-the-machine function, for users whose Google Drive is about to be full for a long time, it can free up more space. According to another media report, when backing up the old and new phones, you must open WhatsApp at the same time and start the transfer process by scanning the QR Code. The method is a bit like WeChat. Since the beta version is still under development, the actual launch date is yet to be announced.