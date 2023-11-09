WhatsApp Beta Introduces New Feature for Channel Content Administration

WhatsApp has just announced an interesting new development regarding the administration and creation of channel content. The latest test version of the popular messaging app has been released through the Google Play beta program, and with it comes a very useful feature for channel managers.

According to information from WABetaInfo, the new feature allows administrators to see how many times a post has been viewed when published in one of the channels that recently arrived in the application. This feature will also be available for regular users, allowing them to see the number of views for specific updates.

The addition of this feature offers various advantages, especially when thinking about how to improve the experience of subscribers to a given channel. This new development could be beneficial for both users and creators, particularly in identifying what content resonates most with the audience.

While it is not known when this feature will reach the stable version, the release of this test version signals a step in the direction of providing more control and insight for channel administrators and users alike. Stay tuned for any new developments regarding the release of this feature in the stable version.

Share this: Facebook

X

