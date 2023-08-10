WhatsApp changes privacy policy: What users need to know

By Marlene Polywka | Aug 9, 2023 at 6:57 p.m

WhatsApp has adjusted its guidelines accordingly after criticism from data protection officers. TECHBOOK explains the changes and what they mean for users.

On July 17, WhatsApp adjusted the messenger’s data protection guidelines. Users are currently being informed about this step by step via a notification window. If you take a closer look at the changes, you can now read, among other things, the words “legitimate interest”. But what does that actually mean exactly?

After the Irish data protection authority had already imposed a fine of billions on WhatsApp’s parent company Meta this year, improvements have now been made. The reason for the fine was a violation of European law, more precisely the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). This regulation regulates the handling of personal data. And according to data protection officers at Meta, there was still a clear need for action in this regard.

The company automatically understands the use of its various services – Meta also includes Instagram and Facebook as well as WhatsApp – as consent to the collection of personal data. This in turn contradicts Art. 21 (2) GDPR. The wording there is: “If personal data is processed in order to operate direct advertising, the person concerned has the right to object at any time to the processing of personal data relating to them for the purpose of such advertising.”

In addition, in 2021, when WhatsApp had fundamentally updated its data protection guidelines, there was massive criticism from consumer advocates. The company did not sufficiently inform its users about the processing of the data and also pressured them to agree to the changes.

WhatsApp has now responded and adjusted its privacy policy. Since July 17, it has been stated there that, in accordance with the GDPR, the use of user data would be based on “legitimate interest”. On the one hand, this interest consists of improving WhatsApp itself, for example by measuring user interactions with certain features. On the other hand, WhatsApp invokes the protection of its users, for example by detecting abusive content and reacting accordingly.

According to WhatsApp, users can now object to the use of their data as part of this “legitimate interest”. However, as before, this presupposes an active contradiction. The vague formulation could also continue to result in WhatsApp using personal data to display personalized advertising. Finally, “legitimate interest” can be interpreted in different ways when in doubt.

What do the changes mean for users?

The adjustments should therefore not have any concrete effects. TECHBOOK asked Christian Solmecke, an expert in the field of media law and partner of the law firm WBS.LEGAL, which is also specialized. According to Solmecke, the changes mean that Meta generally continues to “collect the personal data of its users for personalized advertising without asking for their consent.” However, users can now exercise their right to object. Meta would then have to forego data collection with the aim of being able to place personalized advertising.

Solmecke also says:

In the long term, however, Meta will not be able to get away with this change in its legal basis. Because the opinion of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on the subject is clear: In a very recent judgment of July 4, 2023, the ECJ said that the personalization of advertising cannot justify data processing as a legitimate interest (Az. C‑252/ 21). Instead, Meta will have to obtain voluntary and active consent from its users. Although this statement was not relevant to the decision in the proceedings, it makes it clear what a ECJ decision would look like if, for example, a data protection organization like “noyb” brought this new clause before the ECJ again. Christian Solmecke

So it could only be a matter of time before the current adjustment to WhatsApp’s data protection guidelines is overturned.

Sources