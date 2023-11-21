WhatsApp changes the way you see statuses

A new update to the WhatsApp mobile application will bring a major change in the way users interact with the statuses of their contacts. The update will allow for a vertical distribution of statuses, making it easier for users to view and interact with this type of content.

The main change in the new update is the inclusion of a “See all” button in the upper right part of the States section. This button will enable users to view the statuses in a full-screen format, with a vertical distribution similar to the web version of the app.

In addition to the vertical distribution, the update also includes new filters for statuses. Users will now be able to filter statuses based on categories such as “All”, “Recent”, “Viewed”, and “Muted”. This will make it easier for users to find and interact with the statuses they are interested in.

The update also includes a new feature that allows users to view statuses without leaving their conversations. Profile photos of contacts who have published a new status will be surrounded by a green crown, indicating that there is new content to be viewed.

The update is currently in the launch phase and will be available to users gradually as it is enabled in different regions and countries. Users are advised to keep their WhatsApp application updated to ensure they have access to the latest version.

Overall, the new update is aimed at improving the user experience and making it easier for users to interact with the statuses of their contacts. The addition of vertical distribution and filters will provide a more organized way to explore and interact with this type of content.