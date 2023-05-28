WhatsApp commits itself: New 15-minute rule now applies

WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out a new feature that you have been asking for for years. This introduces a new 15-minute rule that each of you should know and follow. It’s about editing messages that you’ve already sent.

WhatsApp allows you to edit sent messages

WhatsApp announced it with a short teaser video and now the company has really rolled out the feature. You can now edit messages that have already been sent and eliminate errors without having to delete the entire message. It is working within 15 minutes after sending the message (source: WhatsApp).

To edit a message that has already been sent in WhatsApp, you have to press and hold it and select edit. This option is only available to you if you use it within 15 minutes of shipping. You can Correct mistakes or provide more context, if you didn’t express yourself clearly in your message. Each edited message is also marked as edited. This way, the recipients will know that something has changed in the message.

Of course, WhatsApp does not show exactly what you have changed in the message you have already sent. If the recipient has not seen the message in the meantime, will only the edited message is displayed.

New function is currently being rolled out

The new function for editing messages that have already been sent is currently being rolled out worldwide in WhatsApp. According to the company, it may take some time before everyone can actually use the new function. But since it has already been officially announced, it shouldn’t take too long. It is available on all platforms. Just make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed and give it a try.

