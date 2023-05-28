Home » WhatsApp commits itself: New 15-minute rule now applies
Technology

WhatsApp commits itself: New 15-minute rule now applies

by admin
WhatsApp commits itself: New 15-minute rule now applies

WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out a new feature that you have been asking for for years. This introduces a new 15-minute rule that each of you should know and follow. It’s about editing messages that you’ve already sent.

Version:2.22.13.77

Languages:Deutsch

License:Freeware

Platforms:Android

WhatsApp allows you to edit sent messages

WhatsApp announced it with a short teaser video and now the company has really rolled out the feature. You can now edit messages that have already been sent and eliminate errors without having to delete the entire message. It is working within 15 minutes after sending the message (source: WhatsApp).

To edit a message that has already been sent in WhatsApp, you have to press and hold it and select edit. This option is only available to you if you use it within 15 minutes of shipping. You can Correct mistakes or provide more context, if you didn’t express yourself clearly in your message. Each edited message is also marked as edited. This way, the recipients will know that something has changed in the message.

Of course, WhatsApp does not show exactly what you have changed in the message you have already sent. If the recipient has not seen the message in the meantime, will only the edited message is displayed.

These are the best WhatsApp alternatives:

New function is currently being rolled out

The new function for editing messages that have already been sent is currently being rolled out worldwide in WhatsApp. According to the company, it may take some time before everyone can actually use the new function. But since it has already been officially announced, it shouldn’t take too long. It is available on all platforms. Just make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed and give it a try.

See also  Dyson Zone, headphones with air purifier will arrive in January (but not in Italy)

GIGA recommends

Popular with GIGA readers

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

You may also like

What the Schufa knows about you and what...

Was Sony’s PlayStation Showcase a disappointment? – –...

Snapdragon 8+ sub-flagship “price reduction” bends! 3,099 RMB...

Robotic lawnmowers can do this from 280 euros:...

Weekly: Google’s AI bard and solar-powered airships

Soft Source Publishing presents Farming Simulator 23 Nintendo...

the rebirth of Tina Turner…

Activision kills Call of Duty mod project –...

More power in a smaller footprint: APC Smart-UPS...

UNO dissatisfied Netflix for password sharing in response...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy