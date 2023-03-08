WhatsApp double-panel interface exposed! The functions and interface of WhatsApp are continuously enhanced. In addition to supporting smartphone platforms, WhatsApp has also begun to support tablet platforms. Recently, a new WhatsApp interface designed for tablets has also leaked out.

According to the news from WABetaInfo, in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.5.9, a new user interface designed for tablets was found. The interface is a double-panel design, divided into left and right sides, similar to the WhatsApp web version. Select “Community”, “Chat”, “Status” and “Calls”, and the relevant conversation content will be displayed on the right after clicking. Compared with the traditional mobile phone version, this double-panel design can make use of the large-area screen of the tablet, which is convenient for users to switch between different functions and dialogue interfaces.

