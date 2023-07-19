Home » WhatsApp down: sending and receiving messages disrupted
WhatsApp down: sending and receiving messages disrupted

There are currently reports of a temporary disruption in WhatsApp, which has caused many users to have problems using the popular messaging service. It seems that WhatsApp is currently down and many users worldwide are affected. The use of telephony, media and other things are currently not possible.

While such glitches can be annoying, messengers like WhatsApp have these issues from time to time. The app is used by millions of people every day, which means even minor outages can have a big impact.

It is still not known what causes it. WhatsApp has not yet commented on this problem. Users on Twitter as well as on allestoerungen.de report problems. So it’s not up to you. Restarting the cell phone doesn’t help in this case either.

Update at 10:59 p.m.: WhatsApp is now available again.

