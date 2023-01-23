WhatsApp has been fined €5.5 million by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) for breaching the European Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The fine imposed on WhatsApp is only the latest in chronological order imposed on the giant Meta, which has owned WhatsApp since February 2014, which is once again accused of unfair practices in the management of its users’ data. In addition to the fine, the DPC ruled that Meta will have to bring its data processing operations into line with privacy legislation within six months.

Chat WhatsApp will stop working on 49 smartphones in 2023: what they are and why not worry by Emanuele Capone

December 28, 2022



“The Data Protection Commission (“DPC”) announced today that it has concluded an investigation into the processing carried out by WhatsApp Ireland Limited (“WhatsApp Ireland”) in connection with the provision of its WhatsApp service, in which it has fined WhatsApp Ireland 5.5 million euros (for violations of the GDPR related to its service).” the DPC statement reads.”WhatsApp Ireland has also been ordered to bring its data processing operations into compliance within a six-month period.”

Social Meta, new 390 million fine for violating European privacy laws by Archangel Rociola

04 January 2023



The investigation was launched following a complaint filed on May 25, 2018 by the non-profit organization NOYB European Center for Digital Rights. In May 2018, the GDPR came into effect, but shortly before the adoption of the privacy regulation, WhatsApp updated the Terms of Service requiring users to accept the changes to continue using the popular messaging app. The DPC therefore contested WhatsApp’s conduct by making access to its platform conditional on users accepting the changes to the Terms of Service.

According to the Irish regulator, the lack of transparency violates Articles 12 and 13(1)(c) of the GDPR regulation. “The final decision adopted by the DPC on 12 January 2023 reflects the binding determination of the EDPB, as set out above.” continue the announcement. “Accordingly, the DPC’s decision includes findings that WhatsApp Ireland is not entitled to rely on the legal basis of the contract for the provision of the service improvement and security (excluding what the EDPB refers to as “cybersecurity”) for the WhatsApp service and that its processing of this data to date, in alleged reliance on the legal basis of the contract, constitutes a violation of Article 6(1) of the GDPR.”

Messaging Transfer WhatsApp chats from one phone to another: how to do it and how to do it by Emanuele Capone

January 10, 2023



Obviously WhatsApp said it was upset about the fine and announced that it will appeal. Indeed, the company claims that the changes introduced were times. “We strongly believe that the way the service is delivered is technically and legally compliant,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said. “We rely on contractual necessity for service improvement and for security reasons because we believe that helping keep people safe and offering an innovative product is a core responsibility in running our service.”

According to the non-profit organization NOYB, WhatsApp would use communication metadata for commercial purposes. According to a post published by the NOYB, WhatsApp does not encrypt the metadata and shares it with Facebook and Instagram, which use this information to personalize advertisements.

The organization pointed out that metadata can be used to gain insight into user behavior. Metadata is information related to digital communications, examples of metadata include the duration of conversations, who communicates with whom, when communications take place, and when the app is used. Historically, protecting metadata has often been ignored, allowing intelligence agencies and private organizations to use it to spy on and predict user behavior. “While the communication itself is encrypted, people’s phone numbers and associated Facebook or Instagram accounts are collected. That information can then be used to tailor ads to users on other Meta platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The DPC appears to have refused to investigate this central issue of the complaints.” reads the post published by Noyb.

As stated in the excerpt above, the DPC does not plan to open an investigation into WhatsApp’s processing of metadata. “WhatsApp claims that its service is protected by encryption, but this only applies to chat content, not metadata. WhatsApp still knows who you chat with the most and at what time. This allows Meta to gain an accurate understanding of the social fabric around you.” explained NOYB founder Max Schrems. “Meta uses this information, for example, to target ads that friends were already interested in. It appears the DPC simply refused to decide on this, despite 4.5 years of investigations.”

Since the beginning of the year, the Data Protection Commission (DPC) has concluded two investigations into the data processing operations of Meta Platforms Ireland Limited (“Meta Ireland”) in the provision of Facebook and Instagram services.

DPC fined Meta Platforms a total of 390 million euros

Also in this case, these are condemnations for changes to the Terms of Service of the Facebook and Instagram services before the entry into force of the GDPR. From 2021 to today, the companies of Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) have been fined over 1.3 billion euros, however the organizations for the defense of civil liberties in the digital world believe that too little has still been done to protect users, often unaware of the immense value of their data.