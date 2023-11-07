Whatsapp: in stickers made by AI, weapons in the hands of Palestinian children

After an experimental phase that began in August, in recent days WhatsApp has started introducing DIY stickers, achievable with the help of generative artificial intelligence. These are stickers to be used to enrich conversations and which the app’s AI creates in a few seconds simply after a text request, just like a miniature, in-app version of Midjourney, Dall-E 3 or similar platforms. It doesn’t seem to have been seen in Italy yet but the new feature appears to be in the process of being released globally. And it would also seem to bring with it a lot of problems, given that, as highlighted by the Guardianthe insertion of terms such as “Palestinian”, “Palestine” or “Palestinian Muslim boy” also returns a child holding a rifle.

The results of the distorted and disturbing creativity of artificial intelligence, explains the British newspaper, would vary depending on the users and search keys. In three cases, the system matched similar terms with similar stickers depicting weapons.

For prompts – i.e. input descriptions – such as “Israeli boy”, however, stickers of children playing football or reading were released. Indeed, at the prompts “Israeli army” or “Israeli defense forces” – much more belonging to the military and war semantic field – Meta’s AI, at the basis of the automatic sticker system, gave birth to a collection of images of smiling soldiers or in one case in prayer, without a trace of weapons.

The issue seems to have arisen also and above all internally at Meta, a source explained to the Guardian. The newspaper also talks about a series of research carried out last week when, for example, the prompt “Palestine” was answered by a hand holding a gun.

For the “Israel” input, however, the functionality returned stickers of the national flag and a man intent on dancing.

At the “Hamas” prompt, the message “Try again. Cannot generate AI stickers” finally appeared. The newspaper has collected similar traces shared by ordinary users on social media. In one case, for example, a search for the word “Palestinian” produced an additional image of a man holding a weapon. For instructions such as “Israeli boy” or “Israeli Jewish boy” the sticker creation engine instead returned young people intent on playing, portrayed with some typical Jewish elements but in no case with weapons in their hands.

This unacceptable AI-based accident, which we cannot currently further verify why the functionality is not active in Italy, adds to the numerous accuse accumulated over the past few weeks to say the least, prejudicial moderation of user content documenting the atrocities linked to the bombing of Gaza.

Returning to the sticker mess, also aggravated by cases in which Instagram translated “Palestinian + Praise be to Allah” into “Palestinian terrorist” – Kevin McAlister, a spokesperson, explained that the group is aware of it and is dealing with it: “As we said when we launched the feature, models may return inaccurate or inappropriate results as with all generative AI systems. We will continue to improve these features as they evolve and more people share their feedback.”

The complicated relationship between Meta and Palestinian creators, activists and journalists does not only concern the last few weeks. The Guardian in fact, it recalls a study from September last year commissioned by the same Californian giant that had taken over as the Facebook and Instagram content policies during the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in May 2021 violated the human rights of Palestinians. The report explained that Meta’s actions may have had a “negative impact on Palestinian users’ rights to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation and non-discrimination, and therefore on the ability of Palestinians to share information and insights about their experiences as they occurred.”

