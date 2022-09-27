Listen to the audio version of the article

Mark Zuckerberg just announced that WhatsApp is introducing Call Links which will make it easier for you to start and join a call with just one click. How does it work? People will be able to select the "Call Link" option in the Calls section, get the link for an audio or video call, and share it with family and friends. To use Call Links, users will need the latest version of the app; the feature will be launched this week.

Zuckerberg also said the chat has begun testing group video calls for up to 32 people on WhatsApp – running over 1,000 tests per day – “to ensure call quality and performance.” This feature will be available soon.