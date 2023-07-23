WhatsApp Introduces Emoji Reactions for Communities and Channels

WhatsApp Introduces Emojis for Communities and Channels

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, continues to enhance its features to enhance communication and ensure user data security. The latest addition to the app is the introduction of emojis for communities and channels, addressing the issue of not being able to respond to messages in these sections. This new feature allows administrators to gauge member reactions and improve content selection.

To use this new function, users simply need to long-press on the message within the chat. A list of default emojis will appear, with the option to choose additional emoticons by tapping on the “+” icon. Similar to reactions on Facebook and Instagram, this feature replaces comments that cannot be performed in chats. However, communities with over 1024 members may experience limitations in using the feature. The rollout of this function will be gradual for all WhatsApp users.

Trick to Know Who Added You to WhatsApp

For those curious to know if someone added them on WhatsApp, there is a simple trick to find out. Begin by adding the person’s number to your phone’s contacts. Then, open WhatsApp, tap on the three vertical dots, and select “New broadcast” from the options. Create a broadcast list with at least two contacts, including the one you recently added. Craft a message that appears consistent to avoid arousing suspicion, and send it. Wait a few minutes and go back to the “Chats” section, entering the newly created broadcast list. Hold down the sent message, tap on the three vertical dots, and click on “Info” to see who received and read the message. If you don’t see these options, it means the contact has not added you on WhatsApp.

Intriguing WhatsApp Tricks and Updates

WhatsApp is an ever-evolving platform, constantly introducing new shortcuts, codes, and tools to enhance the user experience. From sending texts to receiving stickers and multimedia content, there are always new features to explore. To stay updated on the latest WhatsApp news, check out Mag’s collection of WhatsApp notes.

