WhatsApp Introduces Instant Video Messages for Real-Time Chat Response

WhatsApp Introduces Instant Video Messages Feature

WhatsApp has unveiled its new instant video messages feature, allowing users to easily share content with their friends. With this feature, users can now record video clips of up to 60 seconds at the press of a button, eliminating the need to open the files section. This new addition aims to enhance real-time communication by enabling users to respond to chats with video responses in just one minute. Similar to sending voice messages, users can access the instant video recording function by simply touching the microphone button and releasing it to automatically send the video.

Furthermore, individuals can switch between the front and rear cameras and lock the button for hands-free recording convenience. Once sent, the video clips will play automatically when the chat window is opened. To prevent any inconvenience, all instant messages will initially arrive muted, with the option to unmute by tapping on them.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, demoed this new feature by sharing a short video on his Facebook profile. Interestingly, WhatsApp’s instant video messages feature bears resemblance to a function implemented by its competitor, Telegram, in 2017. Although the video messaging process is similar in both apps, Telegram offers the added option of disabling downloads to save data.

WhatsApp has announced that the rollout of instant video messages has already begun and will continue in the coming weeks. However, the release of this feature may vary depending on the user’s country, as WhatsApp typically implements new features gradually.

Despite the positive additions, some users have criticized WhatsApp for the time it takes to introduce new features. The company has recently focused on enhancing user experience by streamlining certain processes, such as initiating chats with non-contacts by searching for phone numbers. Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly testing multiple account support, allowing users to select the profile they wish to log in with. Despite these improvements, Whatsapp has faced criticism for the delay in introducing features that competitors, like Telegram, have had for years.

Nonetheless, WhatsApp remains the leading messaging client, with over 2 billion active users worldwide.

