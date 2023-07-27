WhatsApp Introduces New 60-Second Video Messages to Enhance Communication Experience

WhatsApp Introduces New 60-Second Video Message Format

The popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, continues to impress users with its latest system updates. In an announcement made by Meta, they revealed the introduction of a new 60-second video message format to enhance communication on the platform.

With over two billion users, WhatsApp is the most widely used instant messaging platform globally. Only Facebook Messenger comes close, with Telegram following suit with 700 million active users per month. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, announced the launch of video messages on WhatsApp during a recent event.

The new feature allows users to record and share personal videos directly within the application’s chat. While audio messages will not be replaced, the video messages serve as a complementary feature, enabling users to express themselves both verbally and visually in a maximum time frame of 60 seconds.

The switch between audio and video messages can be done by tapping the audio recording button in any conversation. If the function is activated on the user’s device, the microphone icon transforms into a video camera icon with a single touch. Additional presses switch between voice and video recording modes.

Video messages on WhatsApp are displayed in a circular autoplayer format, unlike multimedia videos that can be up to 3 minutes long and displayed in fullscreen. The new feature will be rolled out gradually, depending on the user’s location, and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

To access this new messaging format, users are advised to update their WhatsApp application as soon as the feature is activated in their country or region.

As social networks are constantly evolving, platforms like WhatsApp strive to provide new tools and functions to enhance the user experience. In a world where communication is vital, this introduction of video messages aims to further cater to users’ needs.

