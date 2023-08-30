WhatsApp Introduces New Design Changes to its Interface

Small design improvements are coming to the instant messaging app as WhatsApp introduces a new change in its interface. Just a couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp began testing a new interface change on Android, and now the most famous instant messaging application in the world will redesign certain UI elements in its beta phase. Call notifications and the main menu have already changed, so users are eagerly anticipating what other changes await them.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Messenger will change the design of the UI for transferring chats and restoring backups. The application continues to incorporate design changes little by little to adapt to each operating system. Users are excited to see how this design improvement will look.

In the beta version 2.23.18.4, WhatsApp Messenger introduces a new design in the user interface of the chat transfer and backup restore section. The screenshot shows the new changes that have been implemented. The new interface is much more intuitive than in previous versions, providing users with clear options to restore their chat history.

It is important to note that despite the arrival of this renewed user interface, the functioning of WhatsApp Messenger to transfer chat conversations and restore backups remains unchanged. This new design is in the beta phase of the application and will arrive with the next Android software updates.

In other WhatsApp news, the August update has brought a large number of new features to iOS and Android. One of the most anticipated features is the option to send HD photos via WhatsApp, ensuring that the image resolution is not lost. This functionality has been highly awaited by WhatsApp users and will be available in the coming weeks.

Additionally, WhatsApp will soon allow screen sharing in video calls. Currently in the testing phase, this feature will be available on iOS and Android. During a video call, users will be able to share their screen contents with other participants, similar to Apple’s SharePlay feature.

WhatsApp continues to deliver exciting updates and features for its users on iOS and Android. Join the conversation and share your thoughts on these new developments.

