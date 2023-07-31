WhatsApp Introduces New Feature: Send Instant Video Messages up to 60 Seconds

WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Sending Videos Up to 60 Seconds

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app owned by Meta, has announced a new feature that allows users to send videos of up to 60 seconds. This feature aims to make sending video messages as easy as sending voice notes, according to Forbes magazine.

The announcement of the new feature was made by Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, through a post on his Facebook account. Zuckerberg stated, “We added the ability to instantly record and share a video message in WhatsApp chats.” He emphasized that the new video feature is as simple to use as sending a quick voice message. However, critics have pointed out that this feature is similar to the video messaging feature that Telegram has had for years.

Meta emphasized that this video messaging feature serves as a real-time response to chats, allowing users to express themselves and share moments in 60 seconds. Whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, sharing a joke, or delivering good news, the aim is to create a fun and emotional way to communicate.

Using the feature is straightforward – users only need to tap the voice memo button to switch to video mode and press and hold to start recording. Additionally, users can swipe up to lock and record hands-free videos. Videos will initially play muted when opened in a chat, and tapping on them will activate sound. Meta assured users that video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to ensure message security.

Meta stated that the video messaging feature has already begun implementation and will be available to all users in the coming weeks, without specifying dates for availability in Latin American countries.

WhatsApp continues to evolve to maintain its position as the most widely used instant messaging application worldwide, with over 2 billion monthly active users. Recent news highlighted the addition of payments through WhatsApp chats, initially launched in Singapore. This new function provides convenient mobile payment options after successful tests in Brazil and India.

In Cuba, WhatsApp is highly popular due to its low data consumption. According to a survey conducted by Cubadebate, WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook (to a lesser extent), YouTube, and Twitter are the favorite platforms among young Cubans.

Given the current economic crisis in Cuba, WhatsApp is frequently used for bartering, business management, and selling various items.

