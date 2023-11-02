WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Option: Alternative Profile for Restricted Access

WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Option for Android with Alternative Profile

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, is working on enhancing its privacy features for Android users. The company is currently testing a new option that allows users to set up an alternative profile, which can be used to display a different name and profile photo to individuals who do not have access to their main profile.

This new privacy option aims to offer users a more secure experience by giving them greater control over their personal data. WhatsApp has already provided a privacy function since 2022, enabling users to choose who can view their photo, last seen status, and personal information. Users can select from options such as allowing all users, only added contacts, added contacts except certain users, or no one, to see their information.

In the latest beta update for Android, version 2.23.24.4, WhatsApp has introduced the option to create an alternative profile for users who have restricted access to their main profile. For instance, if a user has set their profile photo to be visible only to contacts saved in their phonebook, they can now create an alternative profile to show to users who are not among their contacts.

This additional profile serves as a protective measure to safeguard personal information. The specialized media outlet WaBetaInfo confirmed the existence of this new feature after analyzing the beta update. Users can find this option on the privacy settings page, specifically in the profile photo section. From there, they can upload a new profile image and enter an alternative name.

WhatsApp’s continuous efforts to enhance user privacy demonstrate the company’s dedication to providing a secure environment for its users. By giving individuals greater control over their profiles and the information they share, WhatsApp strives to offer a more personalized and protected experience for its users.

Share this: Facebook

X

