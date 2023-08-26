WhatsApp Introduces New System for Sending Single-View Images

WhatsApp Messenger is set to introduce a new system for sending single-view images, as it continues to make advancements in its user interface. The latest update, released in August, includes various new features such as the ability to send HD photos and instant video messages, many of which are still in the beta phase. Now, with the rollout of version 2.23.18.3 for Android, WhatsApp has implemented a new system for sending images and photos from a single view, aiming to enhance the user experience.

The popular messaging app is also exploring ways to send photos and videos that self-destruct or disappear. These disappearing multimedia contents are highly valuable for WhatsApp users wishing to maintain their privacy and share personal or intimate information securely. After introducing certain design changes to the interface, WhatsApp intends to eliminate the small icon that appears in the text field when sending a photograph. Instead, users will need to hold their finger on the “Send” button and select the desired option from the dropdown menu.

Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo reveal the new method of sending photos and videos that self-destruct after viewing. This innovative approach aims to provide users with more flexibility and control over their shared content. Perhaps this revolutionary change paves the way for future display options, where users can choose how many times the content can be viewed before it disappears.

WhatsApp plans to extend the functionality of this visualization feature to other types of multimedia content, including GIFs and text messages. Currently, the app offers temporary messages that disappear after a set duration. WhatsApp users are keen to explore these changes and eagerly await the arrival of new features.