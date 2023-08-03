WhatsApp Introduces New User Interface on iPhone: Here’s What’s Changing

Title: WhatsApp Introduces New User Interface Redesign for iPhone Users

Subtitle: Version 23.15.72 of WhatsApp brings exciting changes to its interface on iPhones.

In a recent update, the popular messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a revamped user interface for iPhone users. With the release of version 23.15.72 on the App Store, users can now enjoy a fresh and improved design.

While WhatsApp did not initially mention the interface change, tech outlet WABetaInfo reports that some users have already started experiencing the new look after updating their app. This update aims to enhance the application by deviating from Apple’s standard APIs and introducing a more modern and integrated design.

One notable change is the redesigned action sheets, showcased in new screenshots shared by WABetaInfo. These pop-up menus have been revamped to offer a better user experience when performing actions such as deleting messages, muting, or deleting chats. Instead of the traditional iOS interface, users will now encounter a new popup menu that seamlessly aligns with WhatsApp’s overall design.

For users who have not yet witnessed these interface changes, there is no need to worry. WhatsApp is gradually rolling out these updates, and users can expect to see them over the coming weeks.

In addition to the interface redesign, WhatsApp has introduced several other features in version 23.15.72. Users can now natively transfer their entire account history when switching to a new device. The sticker tray has also been redesigned to provide better navigation and a wider selection of stickers, including more avatars. Furthermore, video calls now support landscape mode, offering users greater flexibility. Additionally, users can now mute calls from unknown numbers by accessing the settings in Privacy and Calls.

It seems that WhatsApp is on a roll with exciting updates. After a successful round of improvements in July, users can anticipate more news and features in the coming months. WhatsApp continues to strive for a more intuitive and seamless messaging experience for its massive user base.

So, if you’re an iPhone user and haven’t updated your app yet, head to the App Store to download the latest version of WhatsApp and discover the all-new interface. Join the conversation and enjoy the enhanced functionality that WhatsApp has to offer.

