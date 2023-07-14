WhatsApp Introduces “Phone Number Privacy” Feature to Protect User Information

Under normal circumstances, when using WhatsApp for instant messaging, users are already aware of the phone number of the other party. However, with the increasing number of functions on WhatsApp, users may unknowingly expose their phone numbers to strangers. In an effort to enhance user privacy, WhatsApp has recently launched a new feature called “Phone Number Privacy”, allowing users to mask their phone numbers.

The phone number privacy feature specifically applies to communities. When a user joins a community, their phone number will be hidden, preventing other members from accessing it. This new feature aims to address concerns in large communities where there may be individuals who deliberately collect other people’s phone numbers. It is important to note that current members who already have access to a user’s phone number, as well as community managers, will still be able to see the user’s phone number.

In addition, WhatsApp provides a feature for private contacts within the community. Users can request the phone number of another member, and it is up to the individual to decide whether they want to disclose their phone number. The website WABetaInfo was the first to report on this feature and has mentioned that phone number privacy will also be extended to groups in the future.

With the introduction of the “Phone Number Privacy” feature, WhatsApp aims to ensure that user information remains protected and prevent unwanted access to personal phone numbers. This new feature is expected to enhance the overall privacy and security of WhatsApp users.

Source: wabetainfo

