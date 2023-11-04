WhatsApp Introduces Pinning and Archiving for Community Group Chats

WhatsApp Introduces New Features for Community Group Chats

WhatsApp, the world‘s most widely used instant messaging application, has unveiled new updates that allow users to pin and archive chats from groups that are part of a Community. This development comes as WhatsApp continues to enhance its channels while also keeping Communities in mind.

The concept of Communities on WhatsApp, a feature that has been present on the messaging platform for some time, allows users to bring together different groups within a community to send notices and updates simultaneously. However, with the latest update, WhatsApp has added two new useful features for Community chats.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android (version 2.23.24.9) includes a feature that enables users to pin one or more chats from groups that belong to a Community. Through a new option called “Pin chat,” users can prioritize Community group chats and keep them at the top of the app for easy access.

Furthermore, WhatsApp Communities have also regained a feature that was lost in a recent Beta update. Users can now archive any of the community group chats, allowing for better organization within Communities. By pinning important chats and archiving less frequently accessed ones, users can streamline their experience within the platform.

These new functions of pinning and archiving chats within Community groups are currently available to some WhatsApp Beta testers for Android. It is expected that these updates will be rolled out to all Beta participants soon, followed by the stable version users.

WhatsApp remains committed to improving its user experience by constantly introducing new features and enhancements. By incorporating these changes, WhatsApp aims to provide a more organized and seamless messaging experience for its vibrant user community.

Join the conversation and discover how these new features can enhance your WhatsApp experience.

Share this: Facebook

X

