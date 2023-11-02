WhatsApp Introduces Two Profile Photos Feature for Increased Privacy

WhatsApp is set to introduce new features that are set to change the way users interact with the popular messaging application. According to the WABetaInfo site, which regularly updates users on future updates, WhatsApp is working on enabling the use of two different profile pictures. This new feature aims to preserve user privacy by allowing users to have a main profile image and a secondary image visible only to those who have restricted access to the main image.

The option to choose an alternative profile image will appear when users hide their WhatsApp profile photo from those not on their contact list. This provides users the ability to prevent non-contacts from viewing their main profile photo while still having the option to identify their account through the secondary image.

Currently, the double profile picture feature is still in development and only available on WhatsApp Beta for Android. However, it is expected to be released in the final version of the application in the future.

In addition to the dual profile picture feature, WhatsApp is also working on making other changes to the profile photo settings. In WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.23.15.9, it was discovered that the app is working on a function that replaces the vacant space of a user’s photo with their initials on a multicolored background. This change aims to facilitate the identification of a person within a group while increasing privacy levels. It also benefits users with color blindness or visual disabilities.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is considering removing the display of phone numbers or names above received messages in a group conversation. This feature, already available on Telegram, seeks to increase privacy and will be introduced in WhatsApp Communities as “phone number privacy.” It aims to provide users with greater control over who can see their phone numbers within a community, ensuring it remains hidden from other members.

While these new features are still in development, WhatsApp is expected to continue making changes to refine the functionality before its official release. Overall, these updates aim to enhance user privacy, improve identification within groups, and increase control over personal information in the messaging app.

