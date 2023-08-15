Home » WhatsApp Introducing AI-Powered Automatic Sticker Generation
WhatsApp is reportedly working on implementing artificial intelligence (AI) in its application, specifically to generate stickers automatically using text. This functionality was revealed in a beta version of the app for Android devices. Users can provide a brief text description, and the AI will create a sticker accordingly. In a demo, the system was asked to create a sticker featuring “a laughing cat on a skateboard.” The stickers are created using a secure AI technology offered by Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp and Facebook. The appearance of the stickers would be recognizable as being created with WhatsApp AI. However, concerns arise regarding the nature of the generated images and how they will be limited and moderated, especially in relation to explicit or offensive content. Currently, offensive stickers and images can be reported within the app. At present, the AI-powered sticker creation tool is only available to a limited number of users who have access to the WhatsApp beta on Android. Its availability to the broader user base is yet to be determined.

