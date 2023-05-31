WhatsApp iPhone version updated with 4 major functions｜Multiple phones can share accounts and keep important messages

WhatsApp for iPhone can finally share accounts with multiple phones! Recently, WhatsApp has ushered in a major update, bringing 4 major new features, and the screen sharing function is also being tested in the beta version, which can share the phone screen with the other party during the video call, and will be added to the official version in the future.



Multiple machines share the same account

Nowadays, many people use more than one mobile phone, but they cannot log in to the same WhatsApp account on two iPhones. In the latest version, meta is finally open to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones. The method is similar to logging in to the web version of WhatsApp, just click “Link this device” on the mobile phone number registration screen when logging in on another mobile phone.

keep important messages

For the sake of privacy and security, some users will start the time-limited message function in WhatsApp, and the message will be automatically deleted after a certain period of time. In the new version, you can use “long press” to save important messages while using time-limited messages, so that you can browse important messages again.

In addition, the new version also adds dynamic text editing tools, including updating fonts and background colors, auto-playing GIFs, and linking WhatsApp calls to iOS calendars. Users who want to use them should update as soon as possible. At the same time, in the WhatsApp Beta version, the screen sharing function is being tested. Like FaceTime, the phone screen can be shared with the other party during a video call, which is convenient for users to share screen content through WhatsApp.