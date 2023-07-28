WhatsApp is about to launch instant video messages…

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has introduced a new feature that allows you to record and send short video chats. It’s about the instant video messagesthe evolution of voice messages that have revolutionized the way users communicate on WhatsApp.

How WhatsApp instant video messages work and when they will arrive

Try Amazon Prime and all its benefits for 30 days for free

With the new feature, WhatsApp wants to offer a more fun and engaging way to respond to chats in real time and share special moments with your contacts. Instant video messages can be up to 60 seconds long and convey all the emotion of moving images, ideal for sending greetings, telling a joke or announcing something new.

To send a video message, just tap the microphone icon and switch to video mode. Then press and hold to record or swipe up to stop recording. Videos appear in the chat without sound, which can be activated by simply tapping the video bubble.

Like all messages on WhatsApp, too i video messages I am crittografati end-to-end to protect user privacy.

The video messaging feature is currently being rolled out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Auckly Qi 15W Wireless Car Charger,Self-Locking… 🚀【Equipped with Super Capacitor, Easy Detachment with Vehicle Off and Quiet Engine】Equipped with Super…”🚀【15W Super Fast Charging & Fast Cooling】15W Charging Adopted master chip wireless fast…🚀【Electromagnetic Induction Auto Close & Touch Auto Open】The electromagnetic induction…

Writing is my passion, music is my life and Liam Gallagher my God. Otherwise I’m 30 and a musician, singer and songwriter. Here I mainly write about music and videogames, but everything that has to do with the creation of parallel worlds fascinates me. 🌋From Pompeii with love.🧡

View all articles