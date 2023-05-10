WhatsApp is accused of having privacy risks, Elon Musk stepped on it hard-ePrice.HK

A Twitter engineer recently discovered a bug in the Android version of WhatsApp that causes the program to access the phone’s microphone when it is not needed. Although the problem was discovered as early as a month ago, it is now in the spotlight again because Twitter CEO Elon Musk reposted the post, and it is not credible to step down on WhatsApp.

The bug has been around for a while

According to the Android system Privacy Dashboard screenshot uploaded by engineer Foad Dabiri, even if the user is not using WhatsApp, the program will still use the microphone peak in the background, which raises the privacy issue of monitoring and the practical consideration of power consumption. Frequently breaking news website WABetaInfo discovered the bug about a month ago, and said the problem would affect some Samsung and Google phone users, and the temporary solution at that time was to restart the phone.

Get trampled by Elon Musk

After Signal supporter Elon Musk stepped on untrustworthiness, WhatsApp also issued an official response stating that the bug had nothing to do with the program, and the program did not use the microphone inappropriately; WhatsApp believed that this was an Android system error, which was caused by an error in the data displayed on the Privacy Dashboard. Ask Google to investigate and resolve. Google’s spokesperson did not respond positively, but said that it was learning about the incident and would work with WhatsApp to investigate.

Source: phonearena